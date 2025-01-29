Colonie police deputy chief was a history vault and voice of the department

COLONIE – In his 33 years with the Colonie Police Department, Bob Winn’s voice was a significant asset for those—both inside and outside—the department. On Friday, Jan. 24, he officially retired during a ceremony at the public safety building.

Over his tenure, Winn held numerous roles, ranging from dispatcher to deputy chief. At every level, his ability to synthesize and communicate information stood out.

“I don’t think that he, like me, ever said ‘no comment,’” former Colonie Police Chief Steven Heider said. “Bob has always had an interest in getting as much information out as possible.”

As a lieutenant, Winn was tasked by Heider to serve as the department’s Public Information Officer for 10 years. He held the role until 2021, skillfully balancing the public’s right to know with the need to preserve sensitive case details for adjudication. This decade of careful communication provided Winn with a deep understanding of the department’s history.

“Bob is legendary for his memory,” Colonie Police Chief James “Jay” Gerace said. “He knows the historical context for everything that happens here. He can provide knowledge about anything, and that is crucial when we craft any initiatives going forward.”

Winn began his career with the Town of Colonie as a part-time dispatcher in 1986.

“My father called me and told me about an opening,” Winn recalled. “I told him he was crazy. I was going to college to be an engineer.”

He soon discovered, however, that English and communications appealed to him more. After graduating from Le Moyne College, he accepted a full-time dispatcher position in 1990.

“At the time, there were no police jobs available,” Winn said, but by August 1991, he landed a position as an officer.

“I started working (as an officer) and fell in love with it. It really fulfilled a desire to give back, and it was exciting,” he said.

Winn’s family was deeply involved in the Colonie Fire Service. His father was a long-time chief of the Verdoy Fire Department, and his mother was also a member.

During this period, Winn reconnected with Michael Woods, a childhood friend from the Meadowlark neighborhood in Colonie. They were hired at the same time, attended the police academy together, and became partners during their first nine years with the Colonie police.

“We were in the same homeroom at Shaker [High School] and grew up in the same neighborhood, but it wasn’t until the academy that we really became inseparable,” Woods said.

Both men climbed the ranks, at times supervising each other. When Winn was promoted to sergeant, Woods was under his supervision. Later, when Woods became chief, Winn served as his deputy.

“He was great because he didn’t just tell me what I wanted to hear. He told me what I needed to hear, which was a huge benefit,” Woods said. “Then it was about how we should communicate and move forward.”

According to Woods, Winn excelled in knowing how much to say and in fostering a collaborative, team-oriented approach to every relationship.

Reflecting on his career, Winn said his favorite role was serving as a Patrol Sergeant.

“There was something pure about it,” he said.

With a smile, Winn added that he’s not running away or toward anything in retirement, other than becoming “a more involved grandfather and lowering my golf handicap.”

Woods, who retired last year as police chief, is looking forward to reconnecting with Winn in a new capacity.

“I’m glad he’s going to retire,” Woods quipped. “I really need a golf partner, now more than ever.”