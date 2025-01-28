COLONIE — A house fire on Locust Park claimed the lives of three residents Monday evening, according to the Colonie Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-family home at approximately 7:56 p.m. Responders encountered active flames and multiple individuals trapped inside. Despite their efforts, three people succumbed to the fire. Two others, including one of the home’s residents, were transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until family notifications are made. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said in a statement.

One of the survivors, Tommy Lyons Jr., shared his account of the incident in a social media post. He said he and his girlfriend, Adriana Feliciano, narrowly escaped after arriving home from work. Lyons sustained second-degree burns while fleeing the blaze and attempting to rescue his mother, sister, and brother-in-law, who were unable to make it out.

“I tried so hard to save my mom, but she just didn’t follow me out,” Lyons wrote. “It all happened in the span of about two minutes.”

Lyons expressed gratitude to first responders for their swift actions, crediting them with saving lives. He also urged others to appreciate their loved ones, reflecting on the devastating speed of the fire.

Public records confirmed Lyons among the residents listed at the property.

The Colonie Police Department has stated that more details will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the police.