COLONIE – Colonie police conducted a traffic stop on Central Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 8, after observing multiple violations.

According to reports, Chandhanee Maikoo-Loesch, 32, of Schenectady, was observed driving on the sidewalk and showing signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol on her breath.

Maikoo-Loesch failed field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol content over 0.18%. An investigation revealed her vehicle lacked valid registration and insurance, and she did not possess a valid driver’s license.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a felony, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, aggravated DWI, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, all misdemeanors. She was also ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to stay in a single lane, speeding, and driving on a sidewalk.

Maikoo-Loesch was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Dec. 16.