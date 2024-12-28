COLONIE – On Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2:54 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Northway Mall and arrested a man wanted for a previous incident at the property.

According to reports, James Foster, 24, of Albany, was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony, stemming from an incident on Thursday, Oct. 17. Foster was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Larceny Times Two

COLONIE – A 37-year-old Troy man was charged in connection with two incidents at Target stores in Colonie on Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to reports, Michael David was arrested at one of the stores and charged with grand larceny, a felony, for an incident at the Latham location on Thursday, Aug. 8. He was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for an incident on Thursday, July 25, at the Central Avenue store.

David was processed, issued an appearance ticket, and released. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Grand Larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center for a reported larceny on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:25 p.m.

According to reports, Nicole Davis, 28, of Albany, was charged with grand larceny, a felony. Davis suffered a seizure during the incident, was treated by Colonie EMS, and transported to St. Peter’s Hospital. She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Falsifying Business

Records and Larceny

COLONIE – On Saturday, Dec. 7, Colonie police responded again to Macy’s at 7:29 p.m.

According to reports, officers arrested Leonta Swanson, 40, of Albany, and charged her with falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Swanson was transported to the police station, processed, and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Grand Larceny and

Falsifying Records

LATHAM – A 20-year-old Schenectady woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Dec. 9, in connection with an incident at Petco on Loudon Road.

According to reports, Latavia Delong-Brooks was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, both felonies, for an incident on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Delong-Brooks was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Dec. 23.

Threatening Victim While Breaking Into Cars

COLONIE – A homeless man accused of breaking into vehicles allegedly threatened a victim with a gun on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

According to reports, at 12:18 p.m., police responded to Canton Street and arrested Mark Levielle, 62, charging him with attempted robbery – forcible theft, a felony, and menacing in the second degree – weapon, and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Levielle was also charged for two incidents on Friday, Sept. 27, on McNutt Avenue. He faces charges of burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, for a theft at 10 McNutt, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for a theft at 12 McNutt.

Levielle was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers and held.

Pulls Fire Alarm at Hotel

COLONIE—Colonie police responded to the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for a “trouble with a customer” call.

According to reports, Dominica Romeo, 47, of Latham, initially agreed to return to her room after speaking with the responding officer. However, she allegedly pulled the fire alarm after returning to the lobby.

She was charged with falsely reporting an incident involving a fire, a felony, and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Cutting tags, taking items

COLONIE—A 42-year-old Saratoga Springs man was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 12, by Colonie police after two incidents at Kohl’s on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Brad Callanan allegedly cut tags off merchandise and placed it inside backpacks. He was also the subject of a larceny the day before. The total value of the two larcenies was $1,069.

Callanan was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and possession of burglar’s tools, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand larceny

COLONIE—Colonie police responded to Target on Central Avenue on Friday, Dec. 13, for a report of a larceny.

According to reports, Brett Stone, 57, of Slingerlands, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Hiding in a bathroom after domestic call

COLONIE—Colonie police responded to the Motel 6 on Central Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 15, but could not initially locate one of the suspects in the case.

According to reports, officers later found Diazjon Conners, 26, hiding in the bathroom of a vacant room at the hotel. He was taken into custody and charged with burglary and criminal contempt in the first degree – physical contact, both felonies, as well as obstructing governmental administration and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Conners was processed and arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant arrests this week

Andy Peltier, 41, of Latham, was the subject of a check a person call and found to have an outstanding warrant from Rensselaer on Tuesday, Dec. 10. He was turned over to officers from that department.

Alexander Edmonds, 47, who is homeless, was involved in a welfare check on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and found to have an active warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court.

Richard McGlaughlin, 30, of Albany, was arrested by State Police on Wednesday, Dec. 11 for an outstanding warrant in Colonie for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in July. He was arraigned.

Kevin Leroy, 52, of Albany, turned himself in to Colonie Police on Wednesday, Dec. 11 on an outstanding warrant for missing court in May. He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Dwayne McDuffie, 41, of Schenectady, was arrested following a larceny complaint on Wednesday, Dec. 11 because he had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in March. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Alexandria Lorman, 27, of Saratoga Springs, was picked up at the Schenectady County jail on Thursday, Dec. 12 for an outstanding warrant from Albany County Court when she did not show up to face a grand larceny charge in August. She was taken to county court and arraigned there.

Maxwell Addy-Bruskiewicz, 27, of Colonie, was picked up by Guilderland police on Friday, Dec. 13 on an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in November. He was arraigned.

Justine Borter, 42, of Troy, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, Dec. 16 for a bench warrant because she did not show up to court in November.

Kristina Morley, 34, who is homeless, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, Dec. 16 for a bench warrant because she did not show up to court in October.

Shanice Walker, 34, of Albany, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, Dec. 16 for two outstanding warrants not coming to court in November and December.

Michael White, 20, of Schenectady, was processed on a failure to appear warrant on Monday, Dec. 16. White did not show up for court in October.

Tanya Lee, 44, of Watervliet, was arrested and charged with petit larceny at Marshalls on Central Avenue on Monday, Dec. 16, but also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court. She was held at the Albany County jail.

Annie Lasalle, 29, who is homeless, was also arrested at Marshalls on Central Avenue on Monday, Dec. 16, but for bail jumping and failing to appear in Colonie Town Court.

David Madden, 34, who is homeless, was charged with bail jumping and failing to appear in Colonie Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Alexis Wagner, 36, of Halfmoon, was taken into custody at the Latham 76 Diner on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in October.