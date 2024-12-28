DELMAR—A 46-year-old Niskayuna woman was back in court on Friday, Dec. 13, after failing to appear to face charges from a 2021 drug-related crash.

According to reports, Bethlehem police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 9W on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 4:32 p.m. Officers and emergency personnel found the driver, Kristin Bolduc, unresponsive in a Toyota that had collided with another vehicle.

Delmar Bethlehem EMS administered multiple doses of Narcan, which revived Bolduc. Officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her vehicle. At Albany Medical Center, a breath alcohol test returned negative results, but Bolduc submitted to a blood test. She was ticketed for following too closely.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, the blood test results revealed multiple substances in Bolduc’s system, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Police obtained a warrant for her arrest on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Bolduc was arrested on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, on a warrant for DWAI-Drugs. She was arraigned by Judge Ryan Donovan and released on her own recognizance. After missing a court date on May 7, a bench warrant was issued. Bolduc was later taken into custody in Rotterdam and arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby. She was released under probation supervision and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Slingerlands burglaries part of regional ring

SLINGERLANDS—A Schenectady man turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to face charges related to three break-ins in August.

According to reports, Olijajwuan W. Sheppard, 25, allegedly broke into properties on Mayfair Drive, Helderberg Parkway, and New Scotland Road. Stolen items included $500 in cash, a laptop, and credit cards, as well as an iPad traced to Troy via the “Find My” app. Bethlehem police linked Sheppard to the crimes after State Police arrested him and an accomplice, Johnson Gooden-Prunty, 29, during a separate burglary investigation on Saturday, Sept. 7.

In the Slingerlands cases, Sheppard faces two counts of burglary, grand larceny (credit cards), and grand larceny in the fourth degree, all felonies. He also faces two counts of petit larceny, misdemeanors, and trespass, a violation. Sheppard was arraigned by Judge Theresa Egan and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Damage to rental property

DELMAR—A Schenectady woman faces charges of damaging a rental property on Elsmere Avenue before moving out.

According to reports, Tara Engel, 40, entered into a lease for the property in 2022. In November, the landlord discovered a hole in the property that had not been there before. After Engel moved out, additional significant damage was found. Engel turned herself in to police on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

She was arraigned by Judge Theresa Egan and released on her own recognizance. Engel is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Attempt to cash forged check

GLENMONT—A 33-year-old Cairo man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after attempting to cash a forged check at Trustco Bank on Route 9W.

According to reports, Earl Sitterly attempted to cash an $896 check on Thursday, Oct. 10, which the account holder had not issued. Bank employees retained copies of the check and Sitterly’s ID and later contacted police. Following an investigation, Sitterly was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Theresa Egan and released on his own recognizance. Sitterly is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.