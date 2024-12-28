Son charged with DWI, weapon and menacing

Mother charged with assaulting deputies during incident

COEYMANS—According to reports, at approximately midnight, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies, while on routine patrol, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 1734 US Route 9W for a traffic violation.

An investigation revealed the driver was Rolland L. Hollins, 19, who became uncooperative and irate during the stop. Hollins then entered his residence and retrieved a sharply pointed metal object resembling a knife, which he displayed in a menacing manner toward the deputies before throwing it at them.

Police said Melissa M. Albright, Hollins’ mother, who was also at the residence, intentionally interfered with the investigation. Albright allegedly obstructed deputies as they attempted to place Hollins into custody and assaulted a deputy by striking him in the head with a closed fist, causing physical injury.

Hollins was charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree and menacing a police officer with a weapon, both felonies. He also faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated, all misdemeanors, along with multiple traffic infractions.

Albright was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, as well as obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Both Hollins and Albright were sent to the Albany County Jail as pre-arraignment detainees. They were scheduled for arraignment in Coeymans Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.