Prioritizing de-escalation techniques leads to safer solutions for all involved

COLONIE — The morning calm was interrupted by loud shouting in an isolated parking lot near the Colonie Water Treatment Plant, adjacent to the Mohawk River.

A team of heavily armed and armored officers was trying to persuade a suspect, locked inside a vehicle, to surrender peacefully.

“We just want to work this out,” a member of the team said over a loudspeaker. “It’s time to come out, and we can help you.”

The team successfully convinced the man to surrender without firing a shot, but it was a slow and deliberate process.

This was just a drill for the Colonie SWAT team—officially known as the Special Services Team (SST)—but it was based on a real-life scenario the team could face in the field.

“We train a lot, and it’s for a very simple reason,” said Lt. Richard Villa. “We’re a group of 18 cops that…have more training and…equipment…we’re the best option to deal with dangerous situations.”

When people think of SWAT teams, a peaceful resolution may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but this team prioritizes de-escalation.

“When we show up, I think it’s important to know that we’re able to contain a dangerous situation so it doesn’t spread out into the community,” Villa said. “We are there to de-escalate dangerous situations and come to the safest resolution with the least amount of force possible.”

In cases involving an armed or barricaded suspect, Villa explained that the team focuses on de-escalation and meticulous planning, often employing non-lethal tools like drones and pepper balls to avoid harm.

However, the approach shifts when there is a hostage situation.

“If there is a hostage, that’s different than someone barricading themselves in place because the life of the hostage is the priority—it’s more important than us,” Villa said. He emphasized that while team members have equipment, training, and experience to protect themselves, a hostage has none of those advantages.

“With a barricaded suspect, we always position our guys out of sight, further away. We let the situation breathe and take our time to figure things out,” Villa said. “With a hostage, because the hostage is the number one priority, our actions have to benefit them, and our planning revolves around that.”

Becoming Part of the Team

Joining the SWAT team is a highly competitive process requiring more than physical fitness. Candidates undergo rigorous physical tests and scenario-based evaluations.

“It’s more than just the physical skills,” Villa said. “It’s how you perform under pressure. Are you reliable? Can you be a good teammate?”

Many of the Colonie Police Department’s command staff have experience on the SWAT team, including Police Chiefs Michael Woods and James Gerace Jr.

Villa credited former team leaders with transforming the SWAT team’s capabilities through grant funding, updated equipment, and new standards.

“[Retired] Lieutenant Todd Weiss…was instrumental in the transformation of our team…he paved the way for future generations of SWAT,” Villa said.

The team trains regularly to maintain its high standards, with 26 training days a year and advanced exercises at the State Preparedness Center’s “Cityscape” facility in Oriskany. They also collaborate with consultants for specialized skills like hostage rescue.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our SST team does,” Chief Gerace said. “They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and dedication, and their impact on community safety is immeasurable. Their ability to adapt to evolving threats is crucial to maintaining public safety.”

Excellence at the state level

In June, the team earned the highest score at New York State’s Tactical Week, a competition hosted by the Division of Homeland Security. Villa attributed their success to rigorous training, strong leadership, and the foundation built by previous leaders who enhanced the team’s equipment and standards.

“I don’t want to take any credit whatsoever for winning out there,” Villa said. “It’s not me, and it’s not just the six guys; it’s the entire team and the way we train. The people who came before me as commanders took our SWAT team from having outdated equipment and training and really leveled it up.”

The competition featured SWAT teams from six different departments, most of them city or county-wide teams. Six members of the Colonie SWAT—Austin Blais (team leader), Matt Overocker, Conor Anson, Shane Robichaud, Eithne McCarthy, and Ian Kelly—participated in various scenarios and were graded on their performance.

In addition to the competing members, Colonie SWAT also sent members of its leadership team to serve as trainers for the competition. These included Villa, Team Leader Guy Jubert, and Assistant Team Leaders Rob Willey and Matt Garrigan.

While the accolades are appreciated, Villa emphasized that they highlight the quality of the Colonie team and provide reassurance to the community.

“I think it’s important for the community to know…they have a group of highly trained, highly skilled police officers…who approach dangerous situations with careful thought and planning,” Villa said.