Strings of Magic

TROY—For world-renowned composer Nicky Sohn and internationally acclaimed guitarist Bokyung Byun, collaborating on their latest project can only be described as pure “magic.” Their new piece, “Guitar Concerto,” will have its world premiere at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22.

“This guitar concerto has been a dream project for me for years,” said Sohn. “Bokyung has been one of the most important people in my life for almost a decade. She’s been a true supporter of my music, and she introduced me to the beauty of the classical guitar.”

The Albany Symphony Orchestra will present two concerts featuring a blend of seasonal classical music and the world premiere of Sohn and Byun’s “Guitar Concerto.” Sohn hopes the performance will introduce audiences to the unique sound and versatility of the guitar.

“Something that people should really look forward to is that Bokyung is one of the best and most celebrated guitarists of our time, and she’s still so young,” Sohn said. “Also, I think it’s significant because she’s a woman. It’s rare to see an Asian woman become a major soloist as a guitarist. It’s been an absolute honor to write for someone of her caliber.”

As Sohn began composing the concerto, her friendship with Byun shaped her creative approach. “I really had one goal in mind: to make her shine as a soloist,” Sohn explained. “I wanted to stay in the background and showcase everything she can do—how extraordinary a soloist and person she is.”

“With this piece, I approached it with a lot of love and thoughts about our friendship,” she continued. “I’m so proud, as a friend, to see her as this incredible musician and person. It was a deeply personal experience to work on something for someone I love.”

Sohn and Byun first met while attending The Juilliard School, but their friendship deepened when both moved to Los Angeles in 2016. They are also co-founders of Sounding Board: The New Music Initiative for Guitarists and Composers, which fosters collaboration between composers and performers to create new works for the guitar.

“Classical guitar is sometimes a little neglected,” Sohn said. “It’s not a very common instrument for composers to learn about because it’s tricky to write for, and there are so many approaches. I always thought I wouldn’t be able to tackle it, but Bokyung helped me understand the beauty of its sound and its capabilities.”

When composing Guitar Concerto, Sohn took a sensitive and delicate approach. “In some parts, you’ll hear this lush, orchestral sound, but in others, there are intimate, chamber-like moments where the guitar plays with just a flute or clarinet,” she said.

Byun added, “When people think about classical guitar, they often associate it with Spanish music or flamenco. With Nicky’s unique musical language and background, people can expect something completely different from this concert.”

The concerto embraces the guitar’s versatility, offering a range of styles. “It’s like a buffet of sounds, in the best way,” said Byun. “Her music even incorporates jazzy elements, which feel perfect for the holiday season.”

Although ASO had previously contacted Byun and Sohn about potential projects, timing and logistics had never aligned. When Byun learned the orchestra was commissioning a new guitar concerto, she was eager to participate.

“It all came together so organically,” Byun said. “Nicky was already working with them, and everything just fell into place naturally.”

Sohn described ASO’s commission as a spark. “I thought it was such a great opportunity for us to work together again,” she said. “It gave us the trust and support to pursue our dream project. It was magical.”

While Byun and Sohn have