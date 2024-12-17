Bond referendum goes down with huge vote turnout

DELMAR – District residents rejected the Bethlehem Public Library’s renovation bond referendum by a 2-to-1 margin, with 3,213 voting against and 1,636 voting in favor on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Voters were asked to approve a bond of nearly $34 million to fund an almost $37 million renovation project. A total of 4,849 residents cast their votes at the library, with an additional 529 absentee ballots received and still to be counted. The number of absentee ballots is insufficient to change the vote results.

A voting line began to form almost as soon as polls opened at 9 a.m. The line continued to grow throughout the day. By 2 p.m., the library parking lot and adjacent Town Hall parking lots were full. By late afternoon, the voting line was snaking around the library book stacks, through the children’s section, and back out into the hallway before finally allowing admittance into the community room where voting was taking place. Voters patiently waited their turn, even when told waiting times might be up to 45 minutes.

The polls, scheduled to close at 9 p.m., saw the last person in line at that time cast their vote at 9:49 p.m.

“This is democracy in action,” said Library Board of Trustees President Mark Kissinger before the results were announced. Board Vice President Michelle Walsh added, “We very much hoped the community would turn out, and it certainly looks like that has happened.” Kissinger admitted, “We didn’t expect this kind of turnout.”

The high turnout, however, overwhelmingly defeated the board’s proposed renovation plan, with 66% of voters rejecting the bond. The bond funds would have covered renovations, including expanded meeting areas, dedicated spaces for children and teens, more parking, and relocating the library’s main entrance to the current garage space of the 50-year-old building. To fund the project, homeowners’ library tax bills would have increased by 45% to cover approximately $2 million in annual debt service payments over the next 25 years.

The Library Board championed the bond referendum, holding multiple information sessions with the plan’s architects and distributing mailers to residents. However, concerns about the project’s nearly $37 million price tag outweighed these efforts.

When nearly 100 “no” voters were asked why they opposed the bond, words like “extravagant,” “expensive,” and “excessive” were commonly cited. Voters overwhelmingly said the cost and tax increase were too high. Many also questioned the project’s scope, with one resident calling it a “boondoggle.”

Wolfgang Wehmann, a Delmar resident and avid library user, said, “If you are going to read, you don’t need luxury. You can read in every corner, you can read in the bathroom. You don’t need a palace to read books.”

A Selkirk resident suggested the money would be better spent building a satellite library in Selkirk “so other people can enjoy it.”

Some voters criticized the bidding process, which yielded only two bids, with the significantly higher bid being accepted.

Despite voting “no,” many residents expressed their love for the library, respect for its staff, and appreciation for its role as a “gem of the community.” Some said they would have supported a project focused solely on necessary repairs. Elsmere resident Christine Hansen remarked, “It was all or nothing.”

Others cited financial concerns, particularly those on fixed incomes. “If it passes, my parents won’t be able to pay their taxes here,” said Slingerlands resident Colin Baranski. A few voters said they opposed the bond out of concern for the financial circumstances of their neighbors, rather than their own.

Although the library has a separate tax base from the Town of Bethlehem—the entity responsible for town infrastructure—several voters said they would prefer to see the $37 million spent on pressing needs, such as affordable housing and road maintenance.

Among 28 “yes” voters interviewed, many said their decision stemmed from a strong belief in libraries as essential community resources. “A strong library is the heart of the community,” said Delmar resident Ann Kohler. Others, like Gregory Hopper of Delmar, pointed to the expansion of children’s program spaces as a motivating factor.

A few “yes” voters viewed the bond as a legacy for future generations. “I voted yes because I want to leave a good legacy for my children and grandchildren,” said Barri Pivar of Delmar. Another resident, Barbara Soldara, commented, “I don’t think there can be enough libraries in the world.”

In a prepared statement, the Library Board said the library “remains committed to providing excellent service to our community.” The statement continued, “We have been so grateful for everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts—in favor and against—and learn more about the building and renovation.”

Kissinger, declining to comment on the outcome, stated it is too early to determine the board’s next steps. However, he promised “more community engagement and more Board discussions.”