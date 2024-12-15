Suspects had fentanyl, meth and crack

Handgun recovered that was stolen from Central Avenue gun store in 2017

COLONIE–New York City evicted the remaining migrant families from the Albany Airport Inn (formally the SureStay Hotel) earlier this month, but police were back at the business on Monday, Dec. 9 to break up a drug operation in one of its rooms.

According to police, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Colonie police patrol officers were engaged in “hot spot” policing efforts at the inn located at 200 Wolf Road. While patrolling the parking lot officers observed a vehicle occupied by Stephen E. Johnson, 49, of Albany, blocking the accessibility area to a handicapped parking space.

The officers interviewed Johnson and a female passenger and conducted a brief investigation which led to the discovery of a small quantity of narcotics and a loaded Glock 22 handgun.

Johnson did not have a pistol permit to lawfully possess the handgun which had been stolen from New York Shooter Supply, located at 1593 Central Avenue, during a 2017 burglary.

The investigation continued with the execution of a search warrant on room 251 of the hotel which resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other drugs. In addition to arresting Johnson for possessing the handgun and drugs, Jaylene E. Brown, 39, of South Glens Falls and Craig C.Heerlein, 35, of Whitehall, were arrested for the drugs located in room 251.

Johnson was charged with criminal possession of narcotic w/ intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic)-third degree, criminal possession of a weapon-second degree, criminal possession of a weapon-third degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property-fourth degree- firearm, all felonies, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Brown and Heerlein were both charged with criminal possession of narcotic w/ intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic)-third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance (Narcotic)-fourth degree, all felonies, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

An additional female, Tara Bradt, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested for a warrant for failing to appear in court, but that was unrelated to this incident.

“The Colonie Police Department strives to keep our community safe by actively combating drug activity and gun violence,” police said in a statement. “We would like to commend the brave men and women of the Colonie Police Department, specifically our midnight patrol officers, who are committed to protecting and serving the residents, visitors, and businesses of the Town of Colonie. The actions of our dedicated officers took an illegal handgun and a significant amount of illicit drugs off the streets of our town.”

All defendants were arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers. Johnson was sent to the Albany County jail without bail pending a preliminary hearing, Brown was released on her own recognizance and Heerlein was released under the supervision of probation.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.