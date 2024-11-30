‘Clipping Triplet’ charged again in another incident

COLONIE – One of the three Albany women known as the “Clipping Triplets” appeared in Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to face a new charge of grand larceny, a felony, for a May 18, 2023, incident at TJ Maxx in Latham.

Winter Vandross, 19, was arraigned and returned to the Albany County jail. Vandross, along with Zamaria Williams, 22, and Myunique McQueen, 21, is accused of stealing over $78,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s, LensCrafters, and Ulta Beauty over three months.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares stated, “These three young women are responsible for over $78,000 in stolen merchandise from just three stores over three months.”

Spotlight News previously reported on an investigation revealing thefts totaling $111,000 over two years across multiple jurisdictions and involving additional retailers such as Macy’s, Home Depot, Dick’s, and Lowe’s.

Much of the stolen merchandise was allegedly sold online through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

All three women have been in custody since their indictment on Oct. 2. Plea deals of four to 12 years were offered, with a deadline of Nov. 22.