DELMAR – A 71-year-old Delmar man was charged after a two-car accident on Delaware Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., the man was driving a white 2011 BMW westbound near McDonald’s when he struck a vehicle turning into the restaurant. There were no injuries, but officers noticed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, unsteady gait, and incoherent communication.

The man failed field sobriety tests and tested negative for alcohol on a breath screening device. He was taken into custody and submitted to a blood draw. A search of his vehicle and clothing revealed an empty bottle of oxycodone liquid.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs (DWAI-Drugs), a misdemeanor, and issued a ticket for following too closely. He was released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Nov. 19.

Warrant Arrests

COLONIE – Bethlehem police were notified on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that a man with an outstanding warrant was being released from the Albany County jail.

Kleotis King, 39, of Albany, was arrested and transported to Bethlehem for failing to appear in court in July. King had been charged on June 22 for an April 26 theft at Lowe’s in Glenmont, where he was later involved in another theft at Marshalls.

In the Lowe’s case, King was identified through facial recognition technology by the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, leading to an arrest warrant. He was arraigned by Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released under probation supervision with electronic monitoring.

Suspended Registration Leads to Arrest

GLENMONT – On Thursday, Nov. 14, Bethlehem police stopped a Honda CR-V on Corning Hill Road at 5:23 p.m. for traffic violations and discovered the vehicle’s registration was suspended.

The driver was issued tickets for driving without a valid inspection and with a suspended registration. A DMV check of the passenger, Michael David Jr., 38, of Troy, revealed multiple outstanding warrants. David was transported to meet North Greenbush police officers for one of the warrants.

Walmart Incident Results in Arrest

GLENMONT – On Thursday, Nov. 14, officers responded to Walmart on Route 9W at 7:48 p.m. for a report of a woman yelling at staff.

Police encountered Alisha Dekoskie, 41, of Albany, and a DMV check revealed several outstanding warrants. Bethlehem police transported Dekoskie to meet East Greenbush officers to address the warrants.

“Clipping Triplet” Charged Again

COLONIE – One of the three Albany women known as the “Clipping Triplets” appeared in Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to face a new charge of grand larceny, a felony, for a May 18, 2023, incident at TJ Maxx in Latham.

Winter Vandross, 19, was arraigned and returned to the Albany County jail. Vandross, along with Zamaria Williams, 22, and Myunique McQueen, 21, is accused of stealing over $78,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s, LensCrafters, and Ulta Beauty over three months.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares stated, “These three young women are responsible for over $78,000 in stolen merchandise from just three stores over three months.”

Spotlight News previously reported on an investigation revealing thefts totaling $111,000 over two years across multiple jurisdictions and involving additional retailers such as Macy’s, Home Depot, Dick’s, and Lowe’s.

Much of the stolen merchandise was allegedly sold online through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

All three women have been in custody since their indictment on Oct. 2. Plea deals of four to 12 years were offered, with a deadline of Nov. 22.