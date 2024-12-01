SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady man was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 11, for violating an order of protection against a victim in Colonie. It was not his first violation.

According to reports, Michael McGhee, 42, was in the presence of a protected party on Sept. 23. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies.

McGhee was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Drug charges

COLONIE – An Albany man was arrested at the Days Inn on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 12, on multiple drug charges.

According to reports, Colonie police arrested Jimmy McClinton, 43, at 6:12 a.m. He was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic drug, both felonies.

McClinton was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green and held at the Albany County jail.

Crash and suspensions

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to a crash at the intersection of Exit 3 and Albany Shaker Road on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and discovered the driver did not have a valid license, registration, or insurance.

According to reports, an investigation revealed that Henry Hester, 49, of Cohoes, had 10 suspensions on his license on six different dates.

Hester was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and ticketed for operating without insurance, insufficient plates, and no registration. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Grand larceny at Market 32

LATHAM – A Troy man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for an outstanding arrest warrant related to an incident at Market 32 on Loudon Road.

According to reports, Stephen Shuler, 49, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, for an Oct. 10 incident at the store.

Shuler was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

2022 burglary at Market 32

LOUDONVILLE – A 26-year-old Albany man surrendered to Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for an active arrest warrant related to a 2022 incident at Market 32 on Albany Shaker Road.

According to reports, Noel Francis was charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, falsifying business records (all felonies), as well as petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy (both misdemeanors), for an incident on Nov. 23, 2022.

Francis was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

DWI following crash

COLONIE – A 22-year-old Slingerlands woman was charged with DWI after a crash involving multiple mailboxes and a fence on Saturday, Nov. 16.

According to reports, the woman drove her car through two mailboxes and into a fence on Everett Road near Palisades Drive at approximately 3:28 a.m.

After an investigation, she was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor DWI. She was also ticketed for failing to keep right and failing to stay in a single lane.

The woman was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Nov. 25.

Grand larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE – A Cohoes man turned himself in on Monday, Nov. 18, for an incident at Macy’s in Colonie Center three years ago.

According to reports, Dumar Johnson, 44, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, for a theft on Jan. 17, 2021. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Nov. 20.

Criminal mischief at

Albany Airport Inn

COLONIE – A Troy man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, Nov. 18, for an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident at the Albany Airport Inn on Wolf Road.

According to reports, Willie Hill, 65, allegedly damaged someone’s property on Nov. 7. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Serial Side-Door Bandit

back in court for thefts

ALBANY—A 41-year-old Albany man was taken into custody by Bethlehem police at the Albany County jail upon his release on Friday, Nov. 15, due to an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in town court.

Robert Shutter was arrested without incident and transported to Delmar. This marked the second time Shutter was apprehended on a warrant for missing a court appearance, the first being in March. On that occasion, he was released by Town Judge Ryan Donovan. This time, he was arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby and released under probation supervision.

Shutter’s arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, involving a car chase that ended in a crash in Rensselaer County.

Two Bethlehem police detectives were investigating a string of shoplifting thefts at the Hannaford in Delaware Plaza when they observed a man exiting the store’s produce section without paying for merchandise. The suspect, later identified as Shutter, entered an occupied vehicle that was running and driven by Michael Hoban, 66, of West Sand Lake.

When a detective approached the vehicle, it fled the parking lot. Despite activating emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle accelerated to approximately 80 mph, driving erratically on Delaware Avenue, Southern Boulevard, I-787, and I-90 eastbound. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Rensselaer. Both suspects were arrested at the scene by Bethlehem and Rensselaer police.

An inventory of the vehicle revealed stolen items, including Tide pods, meat, frozen fish, eggs, Snapple iced tea, and a frozen pizza. The perishable items were returned to Hannaford, but officers also discovered jewelry inconsistent with the suspects’ accounts.

During police interviews, Shutter admitted to targeting Hannaford stores due to low staffing and easy exits. He detailed thefts at Hannaford locations, including Wolf Road (10–12 times), Central Avenue (6–10 times), Delmar (6 times), and Latham Farms (once, when he was caught).

Shutter faced charges of petit larceny and conspiracy, while Hoban faced additional charges of unlawfully fleeing a police officer and traffic violations. Both men had prior legal issues, with Shutter wanted on three warrants and a suspended license, and Hoban being an active parolee with multiple felony convictions.

Warrant arrests this week

Jessica Fitzgerald, 38, of Saratoga Springs, turned herself in on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for a warrant for not showing up for court in September. She was arraigned.

Stephanie Muldoon, 43, of Colonie, turned herself in on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for having an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in May 2021. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Kasia Jackson, 40, of Albany, was picked up in the City of Albany on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and found to have an active Albany County warrant for not showing up to court. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Howard Burden, 22, of Albany, was involved in a group annoying call on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and a check found he was wanted in the city of Schenectady. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Joseph Humik, 44, Cohoes, was arrested at Ted’s Fish Fry on Saturday, Nov. 16 for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in July 2023. He was transported to Albany Medical Center from the scene for treatment for an apparent overdose.

Jason Dennis, 30, of Cohoes, was arrested at Walmart on Saturday, Nov. 16 for an outstanding felony warrant in Watervliet. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Megan Couture, 28, of Averill Park, was taken into custody at the Latham Inn and Suites on Watervliet Shaker Road on Sunday, Nov. 17 for an outstanding warrant by Albany police. She was turned over to them.

Khanh Lee, 56, who is homeless, was the subject of a call for a man with a weapon at Dunkin Donuts in Latham. Police determined there was not a weapon, but Lee had an outstanding warrant from Albany police. He was transported to Albany’s South Station.

Nikki Robertson, 33, who is homeless, was brought to Colonie police on Monday, Nov. 18 for a warrant for failing to appear in court in August. She was arraigned.

Dominique Williamson, 37, of Albany, was brought to Colonie police for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in August. She was arraigned.

Angelo Soto, 35, whose address is listed as the Albany County jail, was processed for a warrant for not showing up to court in August 2022. He was arraigned.