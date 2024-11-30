COLONIE—The South Colonie Central School District honored six senior athletes during its Fall Signing Day ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Held in the Multi-Use Gym at Colonie Central High School, the event brought together families, coaches, and district staff to celebrate the students’ commitments to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Among those recognized were Katie Parisi, who will play softball at the University at Albany, and Adrianna Laraway, who is set to join the Le Moyne College softball team.

Sienna Wheeler committed to competing in women’s golf at Bryant University, while Izzy Trimarchi will pursue acrobatics and tumbling at Long Island University.

Nate Figueroa, also heading to Long Island University, plans to play baseball, and Sydney Pleat will join the women’s basketball team at Queens College.

“Today is a proud moment for Colonie Athletics as we celebrate the hard work, dedication, and talent of these incredible student-athletes,” said South Colonie Athletic Director William Roemer, who praised the students for their dedication and achievements, both on and off the field. “Signing day is a recognition of not only their athletic achievements but also their commitment to academic excellence and personal growth. We are excited to see what the future holds for them as they continue to excel at the collegiate level, and we are honored to have been part of their journey.”