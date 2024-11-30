Read & Create

Join us for a morning of learning and creativity as we read and discuss Jeff Mack’s “Time to Make Art” and create art inspired by the book. Children in grades K-2, with a caregiver, should register to join us on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Art Stars! Studio, 397 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY 12054. Through the generosity of the Friends of the Library, each child will bring home an art project and a hardcover copy of the picture book.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2-5 with a caregiver are invited to enjoy this interactive, theme-based, multi-age storytime. Join us at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 as we talk about holidays. We’ll read about different holidays and share stories to celebrate the season. There is always an emphasis on early literacy that includes an art activity that can be completed at storytime or at home. No registration is needed, just stop in. During construction, Storytime is being held at the First United Methodist Church on Maple Ave.

Library Tots

There is no registration needed for children ages 0-30 months, with a caregiver, to join us for library tots on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m. We get together weekly for a fun program featuring songs, fingerplays, body movements, felt board stories, books, and toys! During construction at the library, Library Tots will meet at the social hall at the First United Methodist Church on Maple Ave.

Hoopla Bonus Borrows

Bonus borrows are a great way for hoopla users to explore titles they might not otherwise find. They are available for the last seven days of each month (Nov. 24-30) and do not count towards the monthly instant borrows and are at no cost to your library.

Holiday Hours

The library will close at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours will resume at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30.