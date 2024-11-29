Playground dedicated to the memory of longtime coach, Peter Mravlja

LOUDONVILLE—Southgate Elementary School officially opened its new adaptive playground on Saturday, Nov. 16, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that welcomed students, staff, and families from the North Colonie Central School District.

The event celebrated the culmination of a community effort to create a more inclusive space for children with physical and developmental disabilities.

The playground, dedicated to the memory of longtime Coach Peter Mravlja, provides accessible features to accommodate all students. Assemblymember Phil Steck, recognized for his pivotal role in securing funding for the project, joined district leaders and families for the ceremony.

“This playground represents a commitment to inclusivity and ensuring all children have the opportunity to play and grow together,” said Steck.

Southgate Elementary hosted a dedication assembly earlier this month on Friday, Nov. 1, to honor Coach Mravlja and recognize the project’s contributors. Superintendent Kathleen Skeals, Assistant Superintendent Naté Turner-Hassell, and Director of Pupil Services Casey Bardin attended the assembly alongside Steck. The event highlighted the playground’s significance as a space where students of all abilities can interact and play.

“This project embodies the spirit of our community and the belief that every child deserves access to enriching experiences,” said Skeals.