GLENMONT— Benderson Development, LLC, the owner of Glenmont Plaza, is set to present a proposed redevelopment plan for its 32-year-old shopping center to the Bethlehem Planning Board on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The property owner said the project aims to modernize the plaza, located at 376 and 388/392 Feura Bush Road, with a new grocery store, reconfigured storefronts, expanded parking, and infrastructure improvements.

The redevelopment proposal includes converting 14,779 square feet of retail space into a grocery store. While the developer has not confirmed a tenant, speculation suggests Trader Joe’s may occupy the new space.

To accommodate this addition, 18,176 square feet of unused retail space would be demolished to make way for a new 49-space parking lot adjacent to the grocery store. The plan also calls for expanding an outparcel building by 6,240 square feet, with the added space evenly divided between retail and restaurant uses.

To ensure continuity during the redevelopment, the Five Below store will relocate to the unit previously occupied by Famous Footwear. Additionally, the project includes plans to construct a drive-up ATM, which was previously approved but never built.

Traffic management is a key consideration for the redevelopment. A Traffic Impact Study conducted by VHB Engineering analyzed potential effects on the U.S. Route 9W corridor and Feura Bush Road.

The Town has shared that it will hire an independent traffic engineer to review the study to ensure compliance with state and local guidelines. Similarly, the project includes a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to manage runoff and maintain environmental standards, which will be evaluated by a civil engineer retained by the Town.

The proposal also outlines several aesthetic enhancements to align with local zoning and design standards. These include decorative fencing and additional greenery to screen parking areas, architectural improvements to the grocery store’s east façade to enhance its visual appeal, and the installation of energy-efficient, dark-sky-compliant LED lighting in parking lots.

Residents raised concerns about potential light pollution during an earlier Development Planning Committee meeting, particularly its impact on homes along Feura Bush Road. Suggestions included implementing lighting timers to minimize disruptions to the neighborhood. The Planning Board will review public input alongside the redevelopment plans during the Dec. 3 meeting.