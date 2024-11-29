SCHENECTADY — Seven Colonie Central High School students demonstrated their musical talents at the New York State School Music Association Area All-State Music Festival, held at Proctors Theater on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9.

The students earned their places in the prestigious festival through high scores on NYSSMA solo evaluations last spring and teacher recommendations.

The festival brought together outstanding high school musicians from a 50-mile radius to perform in honors ensembles, including band, orchestra, chorus, and jazz band.

Representing Colonie Central High School in the band was percussionist Samuel Rhode. Olivia O’Donnell participated as a soprano in the chorus. In the orchestra, Hei Cheng, Laura Kita, and Nguyet-Vien Le performed on violin, while Grace Manuyag and Grant Pollack played viola.

Under the guidance of esteemed guest conductors, the students rehearsed intensively over the weekend. The conductors included composer and saxophonist Christine Jensen from the Eastman School of Music leading the jazz band, Dr. Vernon Huff from SUNY Fredonia conducting the chorus, Erin Althen from Westhill Central Schools in Syracuse conducting the band, and Dr. James Mick from Ithaca College conducting the orchestra.

The festival concluded with a concert that showcased the students’ dedication and achievements.