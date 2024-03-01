COLONIE – CDPHP and the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club (HMRRC) are excited to announce that registration is now open for the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge, a 3.5-mile road race starting and ending on Madison Avenue in downtown Albany near the Empire State Plaza. This year’s race is set for Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 6:25 p.m. The registration fee is $30 for in-person or virtual participants.

Local not-for-profits Wizard’s Wardrobe and Reeling for Recovery will receive important funds from this year’s race. Wizard’s Wardrobe is a free after school one-on-one literacy tutoring program for elementary school children in the South End. Last year, only 16 percent of South End third graders tested “proficient” in English Language Arts. Each student is assigned one or two dedicated tutors who work with them on strengthening reading, writing, and problem-solving skills with a wide variety of high-quality instructional materials. Virtually all students (96 percent) leave the program reading at a higher level.