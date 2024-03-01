Petersburg Resident Deb Cavanaugh the latest to perform at hometown show

PETERSBURG – Petersburg resident Deb Cavanaugh and her band, Deb Cavanaugh and Dandelion Wine were the latest band to perform inside the Petersburg Veterans Memorial Hall as part of the Fox Hollow Music and Art Cafe’s monthly community potluck event.

The event, held on the third Saturday of every month, according to event organizer Siobhan Fitzgerald-Matson, is a space filled with amazing homemade food, live music, and a place where folks can connect with local residents. Sometimes, vendors are present to sell their goods, as well as including a kid’s activity corner for young children.

All monthly shows are friendly and cost $5 to enter, and free for children. Adults 21-and-over can bring their own beverage if they are legal age, as well as a 50/50 cash raffle. Doors for the show open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

Fitzgerald-Matson’s mother, Dr. Alannah Fitzgerald, ran the monthly event with her friend Joe Michaels until Fitzgerald died and Siobhan took over the event. Although Siobhan isn’t certain how it originally began, she renamed the event “Fox Hollow” to harken back to the historic Fox Hollow Music Festival that took place in Petersburg during the 70s.

“Gathering space is so important in rural communities where folks can feel socially isolated and I want to help keep people stay connected.” Fitzgerald-Matson said.

Music acts who have performed at the music series include The Lane Brothers, Toss The Feathers, The Ginger Roots, Jay Ella, The Whippersnappers, and most recently, Deb Cavanaugh and Dandelion Wine. Next month’s event will feature Kitchen Ceili, a Celtic three piece band.

Cavanaugh’s Connection to Fox Hollow Cafe

Cavanaugh became aware of Fox Hollow Cafe when she met Siobhan at an estate sale at her mother’s house. At the time, Siobhan was holding a guitar and Cavanaugh asked her to perform a song. Cavanaugh and Siobhan began talking about music and it was Siobhan who told her about the cafe.

Supporting music in the Town of Petersburg, a small Rensselaer County town, is important to Cavanaugh and she loves performing music in her hometown. She enjoys having a connection with her town and admires Siobhan for putting on the music series.

Cavanaugh previously performed at the Petersburg Memorial Hall with upright bassist Jared Carrozza and with a different drummer before her recent ensemble made an appearance on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Cavanaugh’s current lineup includes Carrozza, drummer Andy DeBell, and Anders Johansson on electric guitar. Although Johansson was sick for the Petersburg show, Cavanaugh performed as a trio to 18 original songs and covers. Cavanaugh’s Dandelion Wine lineup has been together for a year and Deb has been performing with Carrozza for two years.

Although Cavanaugh enjoys music of all genres, she best describes her original music as being psychedelic folk and credits The Grateful Dead and the whole hippie vibe that had a big influence on her music.

Cavanaugh and her band did some recording for their new album with plans to release it in the early summer. Cavaugh and company are working on several new songs now and hope to complete one of them in time for the band’s upcoming Little Folks family-friendly music series on Saturday, March 2, at Caffe Lena.

Cavanaugh loves performing for families and she writes songs for young people as well as for adult audiences and encourages other music patrons who attend her Saratoga Springs show to sing along to her songs which are played on her mountain dulcimer, acoustic guitar, and a lumberjack, a percussion instrument that dances on a pine board as a puppet.

Interested patrons who want to learn more about Deb Cavanaugh and Dandelion Wine can go to Deb’s website, www.deb-cavanaugh.com, as well as on Bandcamp and YouTube. To learn more about the Fox Hollow Music and Art Cafe, and to book an event, email [email protected].