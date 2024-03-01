ALBANY – University at Albany’s Small Business Development Center will begin putting on their business boot camps, starting on Monday, February 26 and will run every Monday through April 22. This nine-week bootcamp is held to assist business owners in developing their business idea or concept and turn it into a business plan. The classes will be held from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom, with some business guidance available in person at the Albany office, digital platforms, or by phone.Enrollment is $175. For more information on the classes and to register, go to RISE Bootcamp (sbdcalbany.org).