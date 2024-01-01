LATHAM – The Colonie Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, February 1st beginning at 5:30 pm at The Century House, 997 New Loudon Road.

Awards will be also presented to former Town of Colonie Supervisor, Paula Mahan, former Village of Menands Mayor, Meg Grenier, former North Colonie School District Superintendent, Joe Corr and current Colonie Police Chief, Michael Woods who will be retiring in January.

The Chamber membership will also recognize both Christopher Green, Vice President, Business Banking and Brian Jones, owner of Brian L. Jones Photography as the organization’s Volunteers of the Year.

The Colonie Beautification Awards will be renamed The Paula A Stopera Colonie Beautification Awards after the former President & CEO of CAP COM Federal Credit Union who passed away in 2021.

The Paula A Stopera Colonie Beautification Award finalists are:

New Construction

Capital Region BOCES, Chris’ Coffee Service Inc, Goldman Sachs Ayco Personal Financial Management, McGovern Volvo Cars Albany, Popeye’s–Latham, Stewart’s Shops–2005 Central Ave,

Redevelopment

195 Troy Schenectady Road, Dick’s House of Sports, Earl B Feiden Applianc, Nicole’s Catering, Scotland Shop, The Works Cafe, Renovation, AJW

Restaurant

Cardona’s Market, Crowne Plaza Albany – the Desmond Hotel, Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary, Thoroughbred Advisor’s

For more information or to register for the Annual Dinner, coloniechamber.org/events