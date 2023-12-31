In addition to the Annual Santa Speedo Sprint, visitors also took advantage of eating a cup of chili or chowder from 14 restaurants and eateries along Lark Street and Madison Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 9. Keobi on Lark Street was crowned the best chili and TapAsia won for best chowder.
Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518
The owners of Keobi Cuisine serving chili to patrons on Lark Street as part of the Chili Chowder cookoff in Albany, NY Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Amy Modesti’s pulled pork chili from Savoy Taproom on Lark Street in Albany, NY, Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Portuguese Clam Chowder signage on view at Savoy Taproom in Albany, NY, Saturday, December 9, 2023.
The Eleven at Lark Hall squash chowder in a cup on the table in Albany, NY Saturday, December 9, 2023.
The signage for chowder and hot toddy’s at The Eleven at Lark Hall in Albany, NY, Saturday, December 9, 2023.
The cook at The Eleven at Lark Hall serving the squash chowder as part of the 4th annual Lark Street Chili Chowder cook off on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Keobi Cuisine signage for their sweet hot chili and jalepeno cornbread outside their shop on Lark Street in Albany, NY, Saturday, December 9, 2023.
People picking up their chili and chowder at a local business on Lark Street in Albany, NY Saturday, December 9, 2023.
A family testing out their chili and chowder from Savoy Taproom on Lark Street in Albany, NY, Saturday, December 9, 2023.
