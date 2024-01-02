GLENMONT – Richard L. Vanderbilt, of Glenmont, a devoted family man and a respected member of the community, passed away on December 31, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born on October 10, 1949, in Albany, NY, to his loving parents, Elwood Vanderbilt and the late Doris (Pedersen) Vanderbilt. Richard’s passing has left a profound void in the lives of his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Richard led a life full of achievement and service. After graduating from SUNY Cobleskill with an Associate’s Degree in Agriculture, he served his country with pride in the Army National Guard.

During his career, Richard served on the Bethlehem Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant after years of dedicated service to the community. During his time with the police department, he graduated from the prestigious FBI Academy. Following his retirement, he found success as the owner of Kuhns Brothers Log Homes. Throughout his varied career, Richard worked as an investigator for the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, as well as for CSX, indulging his passion for trains.

Richard’s commitment to his faith was unwavering, and he actively participated in the Onesquethaw Reformed Church. He greatly enjoyed contributing to the Christian Music Ministry, sharing his love for music and spreading joy to others. His involvement in the church community exemplified his compassionate and kind nature.

Richard was a loving father to his children, Heather (Andrew) Noeth, Alyssa Vanderbilt, Sidney Vanderbilt, and Niles Vanderbilt. He shared a special bond with his siblings, Deborah Vanderbilt, Alice Zabel, and Mary Ellen (David) Domblewski, who cherished the memories they built together throughout their lives.

In addition to his children and siblings, Richard leaves behind the legacy of two cherished granddaughters, Anastasia and Harlow Noeth as well as several nieces and nephews.

To honor Richard’s life and to celebrate his indelible spirit, calling hours will take place at the Onesquethaw Reformed Church on January 4, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Onesquethaw Reformed Church, 11 Groesbeck Rd. Feura Bush, NY 12067.