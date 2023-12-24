Aggravated family offense and assault at Golden Circle Inn

WHITE PLAINS – A Schenectady man was arrested and turned over to Colonie police on November 27 for extradition for an October incident at the Golden Circle Inn in Latham.

According to reports, Jesus Ramierez, 42, was transported back to Colonie and charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on November 28 at 4:10 p.m. and located a 30-year-old Latham man on Strathmore Drive.

After an investigation, they arrested the man for DWI and also charged him with refusing a breath test.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 4.

Weapon assault at Surestay

COLONIE – An Albany woman turned herself into Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and was charged for an incident in the parking lot of the Surestay on Wolf Road Hotel six days earlier.

Tomica Rue, 46, was charged with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

She was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal mischief and harassment

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Lowes on Loudon Road on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at approximately 5:09 p.m. for an incident.

According to reports, Akntar Muhammed, 52, of Latham, was charged with criminal mischief – damaging another’s property, a felony, and harassment – physical contact, a misdemeanor.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 4. The felony charge of criminal mischief – 3 is not bail eligible.

DWI after domestic incident

WATERVLIET – Colonie police responded to a verbal domestic incident on Thirteenth Street where a man left in a vehicle after drinking. The 58-year-old Watervliet man was stopped near Chestnut Street driving a vehicle and showed signs of impairment.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for a stop-sign violation.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 11.

Arson

WATERVLIET – On Thursday, Nov. 30 a 40-year-old Watervliet man was arrested by Colonie police for setting fire to a local business a week earlier.

According to reports, Charles Sedgwick was arrested after an arson investigation for a fire at Dawsons Body Works on Schuyler Lane on November 23.

Sedgwick was charged with arson – fourth degree, a felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 6. Felony Arson-fourth degree is not bail eligible under State Law.

Burglary at Walmart

LATHAM – A Schenectady man who was previously trespassed from Walmart in October, was the subject of a larceny-in-progress call at the store on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to reports, Michael Duffney, 48, was observed by loss-prevention employees at the store selecting and concealing items and then passing all points of sale. He was previously involved in another incident on October 3.

He also resisted arrest during the incident. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors.

He was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital for a medical complaint and later discharged, then sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Aggravated DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near the intersection of Canton Street and Central Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 2 at approximately 1:40 a.m. and found the driver very drunk.

According to reports, when officers interviewed the driver, a 38-year-old Clifton Park man, he showed signs of impairment. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .18 percent BAC.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for a stop sign violation.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 11.

Warrant

COLONIE – Officers produced Xavier Williams, 21, of Troy from the Saratoga County jail on Monday, Dec. 4 for failure to appear in Colonie Town Court in October.

He was processed by Colonie police and arraigned by Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – A man who has been arrested at least six times in the past two months was back in court on Monday, Dec. 4 for not showing up for court in October after an incident at Macy’s.

Ashanti Burch, 43, of Albany, was the subject of a robbery call to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the store at 10:47 p.m. and arrested Ashanti Burch, 43, of Albany, for burglary, a felony, and attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Burch was arrested at CVS in Delmar and Shoprite in Colonie in September and then again on outstanding warrants from Albany and Schenectady.

This time, he was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be arraigned the next day.

Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue on Monday, Oct. 6 for a check-a-subject call at the store.

According to reports, officers determined that Burch had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany at that time. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

This time, he was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Robbery at Macy’s

COLONIE – A 63-year-old Albany man was charged after an incident at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Monday, Dec. 4 at approximately 4:59 p.m.

Colonie police responded to the store where during a larceny incident at the store, Willie Andrews struck a loss-prevention employee in the face.

He was charged with robbery, a felony, and petit larceny and harassment – physical contact, both misdemeanors. Andrews was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Criminal contempt

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a residence on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8:22 a.m. where a man had a physical altercation with a victim that had an order of protection against him.

Taheim McCain, 29, of Latham, was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, a felony, and harassment- physical contact, a misdemeanor.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 13 and released. Under State law, a judge cannot consider bail for criminal contempt – first degree unless the defendant violated a duly served order of protection and that person is a family member. According to reports, there was an order of protection for that person ordered by Colonie Judge David Green.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Police arrested a Valatie woman at NY DOT on Wolf Road on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4:42 p.m. on the strength of a warrant.

Lori Costanzo, 53, of Valatie, had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Bank fraud

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a report of fraud at Berkshire Bank on Wolf Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 2:08 p.m.

According to reports, officers arrested Carlos Perez, 44, of Elizabeth, NJ after an investigation. He was charged with forgery, possession of a forged instrument, and identity theft, all felonies.

Perez was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Crash and aggravated DWI

LOUDONVILLE – On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11:06 p.m., Colonie police responded to a property damage accident on Albany Shaker Road and found the driver very drunk.

According to reports, officers observed the 19-year-old male driver from Schenectady to have slurred speech, watery and glassy eyes, poor motor skills and have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned at least a .18 percent BAC.

The man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol while under 21, failure to stay in a single lane, operating a vehicle while using a mobile phone, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and speeding.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 11.

Arrest warrant

LOUDONVILLE – A 44-year-old Schenectady man was detained on the strength of an active arrest warrant from NYS DOCS.

Colonie police arrested Donald Garry near the intersection of Galileo Way and Graffin Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8:22 p.m.

He was sent to the Albany County jail and held for DOCS.

Burglary and criminal mischief at Red Roof Inn

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested William McNulty, 45, of Albany, on Thursday, Dec 7 at 11:30 a.m. after an ongoing investigation into thefts at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue.

The thefts took place on November 25.

McNulty was charged with burglary-third degree and criminal mischief – third degree, both felonies and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

According to reports, he was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Sunday, Dec. 10. According to State law, a judge can only set bail for felony burglary – third degree if the crime is sexually motivated and felony criminal mischief – third degree is not bail eligible.

Criminal contempt

LATHAM – On Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12:10 p.m. Colonie police responded to the Price Chopper on Loudon Road and arrested a Cohoes man for violating an order of protection.

Matthew Powers had already been convicted for violating the order prior and was charged with felony criminal contempt – first degree.

He was arraigned by Town Judge Norman Massry.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Central Avenue where a man was crossing central avenue, not in a crosswalk at 7:09 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Officers asked him to move to a bank parking lot nearby where he provided his name and date of birth.

A check showed that he had an active arrest warrant from State Police in Stormville. He was taken into custody and transported to meet troopers.

Burglary and grand larceny after traffic stop

COLONIE – During a traffic stop on Central Avenue on Friday, Dec. 8 at 12:07 p.m., Colonie police determined a Cohoes man was wanted for other crimes in Latham.

According to reports, Jason Nobile, 47, was driving without a valid license after being stopped for an illegal turn. Officers found he was also the subject of an investigation for a burglary incident three days earlier at the Towneplace Suites hotel in Latham.

Nobile was charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor for the Latham incident and aggravated unlicensed operation – three or more suspensions, a misdemeanor for the traffic stop.

He was arraigned.

Larceny and two warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Marshall’s on Central Avenue for a larceny complaint on Friday, Dec. 8 at 5:11 p.m. and found the subject of the call to have two outstanding warrants. His identity was confirmed by Marshall’s loss-prevention employees at a show up at the store.

Robert Moncur, 44, who is homeless, had one warrant from the Town of Colonie and another from Guilderland.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court, then transported to meet Guilderland police.

Two warrants

LATHAM – A check of a subject at the Colonie Inn and Suites on Loudon Road, by Colonie police showed that a Mechanicville woman was wanted by multiple agencies on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12:27 a.m.

Jennifer Landry, 27, had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for Colonie Town Court in August and also had a State Police warrant.

Police were unable to contact a Colonie Judge and released her on an appearance ticket. Landry was then transported to meet State Police for its warrant.