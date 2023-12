GUILDERLAND – Gong Cha has officially opened at the lower level of Crossgates Mall, near APEX Entertainment. The new business is an international beverage franchise specializing in freshly prepared bubble tea. The business has opened over 1,800 cafes in 20 countries, including one in the town of Guilderland. To view more information about the establishment, head to gongchausa.com as well as on the Crossgates Mall website: shopcrossgates.com .