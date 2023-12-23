NORTH ADAMS, MA – Closing on Monday, January 1, 2024 at MASS MoCA is Daniel Giordano: Love From Vicki Island. The art exhibition features playful and provocative sculptures made from found objects along the banks of the Hudson River. Giordano’s assemblages reflect upon his Italian-American heritage and the post-industrial realities of his Newburgh hometown where he works in his family’s now-defunct factory. An artist workshop and artist talk will be held Saturday, December 30. Go to Daniel Giordano Love from Vicki Island | MASS MoCA for more info.