Detectives link parolee to second break in

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to a burglary in progress at Shannon Chiropractic Wellness, LLC at 397 Kenwood Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10:42 PM where they found an Albany man burglarizing the Four-Corners business. Apparently this was not the first time Lawrence Femminella, 54, had been there at night allegedly stealing from the business.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they saw Femminella moving inside the building.

After forming a perimeter around the building, officers ordered him to come out and he did without incident. Femminella was taken into custody.

Upon investigation it was discovered that Femminella had forced entry into the building.

He also had in his possession a glass pipe and 10 Suboxone pills inside a balloon. The investigation also found that there was a full-stay-away order of protection between the subject and a person that worked at the business.

During the investigation it was also learned that Femminella was currently under the supervision of New York State Parole. A check showed he has been convicted four times previously for burglary or criminal possession of stolen property and served four separate sentences in state prison.

At the police station, Femminella allegedly made statements of involvement in an additional burglary at the office on October 23.

In that incident, workers at the office observed a broken door when they arrived for work in the morning. Other items were moved, things were on the floor and a cash box and a book of business checks were missing.

Detectives applied for and received a warrant and arrested Femminella on December 14 at the Albany County jail where he was remanded after the December 5 incident.

For the December 5 incident, Femminella was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt, disobeying a mandate and possession of burglar tools, all misdemeanors, and having a controlled substance in a non-original container, a violation.

For the October incident he was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and petit larceny, criminal mischief and disobeying a mandate.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Ryan Donovan then sent to the Albany County jail without bail.

His next hearing is set for January 2.

Aggravated DWI

GLENMONT – A Bethlehem patrol unit was parked on River Road on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 6:53 p.m. when the officer observed a red Nissan Rogue pass by while allegedly crossing the center line. When the officer followed the car, the car crossed into the other lanes several times and they performed a traffic stop.

While interviewing the driver, a 48-year-old Glenmont woman, the officer observed her eyes were watery and glass and there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the inside of the vehicle.

The woman said she did not consume any alcohol.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station, the woman provided a breath sample that returned a .19 percent BAC.

She was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failure to keep right and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle.

The woman was given an appearance ticket to Bethlehem Town Court for December 19 and released to a sober party.

Warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police picked up a 65-year-old Albany woman on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:28 p.m. after another police agency detained her for an outstanding warrant in Bethlehem.

Roxanne Mark, was wanted for not showing up for court for a July 2022 incident in Glenmont.

According to reports, Mark and another person were accused of taking items from CVS on Route 9W. At that time Mark had two additional warrants for her arrest and was transported to meet officers from Guilderland. The other warrant was from Colonie.

This time, she was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. Mark is due back in court on January 2.

Loss-prevention employee charged with Grand Larceny

GLENMONT – A loss-prevention employee at Walmart was arrested for grand larceny on Monday, Dec. 11 after another loss-prevention employee saw him on surveillance camera taking televisions.

Jerman Boone, 42, of Albany, allegedly took three Vizio TVs and put them on a cart on November 27 and pushed them out of the store without paying.

He allegedly admitted the theft to management and was fired and trespassed from all Walmart stores.

Boone was issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on December 19. Grand larceny – fourth degree is not bail eligible under State law.

Crash leads to DWI

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to the area of Oakwood and Dumbarton Road in regards to a rollover crash on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10:39 p.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a 2024 Jeep Wrangler off the road and four people around or near the vehicle.

One back-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was laying on the ground. The driver was talking on the phone and walking around the car. One of the two other passengers was also injured. All parties involved were transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital for evaluation.

When officers interviewed the driver, a 22-year-old New Iberia, La. woman, officers observed the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath, bloodshot and watery eyes and had impaired motor coordination. She was given and failed some field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The woman submitted to a chemical test at the hospital.

She was charged with DWI, given a bill of particulars and issued tickets for speeding, moving from a lane unsafely and not wearing a seatbelt by a driver or passenger.

The woman is scheduled in Bethlehem Town Court on January 2.

Larceny and warrants

GLENMONT – On Monday, Dec. 11, Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W for a report of a larceny. Upon arrival, officers located the subject, Jenay Willingham, 32, of Albany, inside Taco Bell and was detained and taken back to the store.

Willingham was able to turn over all stolen merchandise back to the store and Walmart declined to press charges.

She did, however, have two outstanding warrants from the City of Albany and East Greenbush. Willingham was arrested by Bethlehem police in May for having an outstanding warrant in East Greenbush at that time.

She was transported to meet officers from East Greenbush. Albany police advised Willingham to turn herself in.

Drugs, DWAI and unresponsive on bypass

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to the Delamar Bypass near the intersection of Elsmere Avenue on Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:15 p.m. for a report of a car in the median with an unresponsive driver.

According to reports, when police arrived they found a black Nissan Altima in the median, the car running and the vehicle transmission in drive. The driver, identified as Lauren Stipe, 34, of Selkirk was observed to be extremely disoriented.

When the officer opened the door to check the driver, Stipe became irate and stepped on the accelerator. She eventually exited the vehicle and said she was picking up her husband.

Officers observed that while interviewing Stipe, she had exaggerated reflexes, was grinding her teeth, was very talkative and said she was cold.

She submitted to field sobriety tests which indicated impairment. She tested negative for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

Stipe submitted to a blood draw and provided a breath sample that returned a .00 percent BAC. She was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

A search of her purse revealed 3.05 grams of MDMA.

Stipe was charged with criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance, a felony, and DWAI-Drugs, a misdemeanor and ticketed for unsafe lane change.

She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released under the supervision of probation. Stipe is scheduled back in court on January 2 and released.

Warrant

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to reports of two subjects riding bicycles on New Scotland Road at 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and found one of the men was wanted.

According to reports, Dominick DiBlasi, 39, of Albany, had an outstanding warrant from the Albany City police for criminal contempt – second degree.

He was transported to meet Albany police.