At least five homes hit in neighborhood

LATHAM – It was a busy night on Sunday, Oct. 15 for Xavier Jones, 21, of Schenectady.

According to police reports, Jones and an accomplice took items from parked and unlocked vehicles in driveways on Aspen Road, Homestead Drive, Southern Drive and Teresa Street. The neighborhoods sit near Watervliet Shaker Road.

Police formally charged Jones with thefts at five locations when he turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 8, leading to five sets of charges.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of grand larceny – credit card and grand larceny – third degree, all felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

The second suspect has not been arrested yet, but police say they will face similar charges.

Burglary and domestic charges

COLONIE – A homeless man was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7:19 a.m. after a domestic incident earlier in the day on Gail Avenue.

Elisandro Feliz-Matos, 50, was charged with burglary, a felony, and acting in a manner to injure a child and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, and harassment – following a person, a violation.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Burglary at Target

COLONIE – A 44-year-old Albany woman was the subject of a call to Target on Central Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5:26 p.m.

According to reports, Justine Brittell was taken into custody and charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. She was released to Colonie EMS and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 15.

Stuck in mulch, Narcan, DWAI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Citizens Bank on Central Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a male who was passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a 43-year-old Ballston Spa man unconscious in a vehicle which was stuck on an island of mulch with the vehicle running and in drive. Officers administered Narcan to the man and he woke up.

The man was treated by Colonie EMS and was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital where he consented to a blood draw. He did not have a valid license.

He was charged with DWAI – Drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlicensed operation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for having improper plates on the vehicle.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 29.

Criminal mischief

LATHAM – A Castleton man was arrested at the Golden Circle Inn on Friday, Nov. 10 after Police responded to a trouble with a customer call at the hotel.

According to reports, William Peluso, 41, refused to cooperate with the officers and allegedly destroyed hotel property. He was taken into custody.

Peluso was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. He given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 15.

Robbery, burglary and grand larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Friday, Nov. 10 for an incident at the mall.

According to reports, Johnathan Rivera, 33, of Albany was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary and grand larceny, all felonies for an incident that involved two different victims.

He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next day.

Three arrests, one week

COLONIE – A homeless man was arrested by Colonie police three times in seven days, including twice in one day.

According to reports, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, police found Benjamin Leonce, 49, trespassing at the Hannaford Plaza on Wolf Road at 6:40 a.m. and was charged with trespass, a violation. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 13. Later that day, he was arrested at 9:18 p.m. on Central Avenue after he allegedly intentionally damaged a CDTA Bus. Leonce was charged with felony criminal mischief – property damage. He was taken into custody and released with an appearance ticket again for November 13.

Also that night, he was trespassed from the Motel 6 on Central Avenue, where he had listed as his address.

On November 15, Colonie police were called back to Motel 6 at 6:52 p.m. because Leonce was again at the hotel and would not leave. He was taken into custody and charged with trespass. Leonce was not given an appearance ticket, but rather he was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – A Cohoes woman was the subject of a check a person call by Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6:44 p.m. and was found to be wanted by police.

Jamie Mabeus, 34, had an outstanding warrant from Rotterdam police and was processed and transported to meet officers from that department.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police took a 50-year-old Highland man into custody on Surrey Hill Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for an outstanding warrant.

Robert Campbell did not show up for Colonie Town Court in June. He was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Robbery, drugs and tools

COLONIE – On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center for a complaint.

According to reports, Officers arrested Jacob Sharpe, 35, who is homeless, and charged him with robbery, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and possession of burglary tools, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers later that day.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Nov. 8, State Police Troopers turned over Brian Lawyer, 44, of Glenmont on an open warrant from Colonie.

Lawyer missed court dates in July. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Troy man was transported from the Rensselaer County jail on Monday, Oct. 6 to Colonie to face an open warrant.

John Stansell, 64, was processed and arraigned on failing to appear charges for missing an October court date.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue on Monday, Oct. 6 for a check-a-subject call at the store.

According to reports, officers determined that Ashanti Burch, 43, of Albany, had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Multiple outstanding warrants after investigation

COLONIE – During an investigation into an arson at the Travelodge Inn on Wolf Road, Colonie police discovered that the subject of the investigation had multiple outstanding warrants from the City of Schenectady.

Officers took Jonathan Gardner, 31, of Schenectady, into custody on the strength of the warrants and turned him over to Schenectady police on Monday, Nov. 6 at approximately 3:38 a.m.

Domestic dispute and warrants

LATHAM – On Monday, Nov. 6 at approximately 12:13 a.m., Colonie police responded to the Quality Inn on Troy Schenectady Road for a report of a domestic dispute.

Officers found that one of the people involved, Shaeona Overton, 20, who lives at the hotel, had several outstanding warrants from the City of Troy.

She was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and transported to meet Troy police.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man was taken into custody at the Mobil station on New Karner Road in the Village and found that he was wanted.

Antwaun Brown, 45, was transported to Menands and turned over to police.

Accident, DWI leads to felony charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to an auto accident on Central Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 4 at approximately 7:24 p.m.

According to reports, police observed Shane Dobert, 24, of Scotia, in the driver’s seat, the keys in the ignition and the car in drive. Dobert exited the vehicle and officers observed that he showed signs of intoxication.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Dobert was charged with attempted criminal mischief, a felony, and criminal tampering and DWI, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to stay in a single lane.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 13.

Felony domestic charges

ALBANY – A 53-year-old Albany man was arrested by State Police on Sunday, Nov. 5 on an outstanding warrant from Colonie.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Troopers arrested Vincent Mastrianni near 709 Central Avenue in Albany. He was turned over to Colonie police. Mastrianni was charged with aggravated criminal contempt- violating a order of protection and criminal contempt – physical contact, both felonies, and assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal obstruction of breathing, both misdemeanors.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Burglary at Walgreens

COLONIE – A man who has been arrested five times in the last two months at local stores was the subject of another call as Colonie police responded to the Walgreens on Central Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9:56 a.m.

Ashanti Burch, 43, of Albany was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 13.

He was charged with burglary at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Sunday, Oct. 22. Burch was arrested at CVS in Delmar and Shoprite in Colonie in September and then again on outstanding warrants from Albany and Schenectady.

Burglary is not a bail eligible offense. Depending on how the judge arraigned Burch the last time, it is possible that if he shows up for court this time, the judge may be able to set bail.

Stolen rental car

COLONIE – On Friday, Nov. 3 at 9:39 a.m. was contacted by an employee from Hertz on Wolf Road who was following a car that was just stolen from the business.

Police located the car and performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Herbert Drive and Troy Schenectady Road and arrested the driver, Reginald Scott, 36, of Colonie.

Scott was charged with grand larceny – second degree, a felony, and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

DWI on Wolf Road

COLONIE – On Friday, Nov. 3, at about 10:08 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on Wolf Road in Colonie for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as a 37-year-old Troy man. Further investigation determined Jones did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was arrested for DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to the Latham barracks for processing, where he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.09 percent BAC. The man was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on November 20 and released.