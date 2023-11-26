Sheriff’s Deputies and Bethlehem police combine forces to charge Albany pair.

RAVENA – What started as a theft of a village auto part store turned into much more for local police.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 at approximately 6:22 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Napa Auto Parts in Ravena for a reported larceny. The store’s manager was able to show surveillance video of the alleged larceny but the suspect’s gray 2015 Subaru Outback left the parking lot. Deputies put out a notification and Bethlehem police made contact with the vehicle on Route 9W a few minutes later and performed a traffic stop.

According to reports, the driver of the car, Mark K. Nolan-Schou,37, of Albany, stopped and identified himself, but then, when asked to exit the vehicle, said to police “I don’t want to go to jail. Please don’t make me do it.” Nolan-Schou then put the car in gear and fled.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed and continued up Route 9W, Glenmont Road, River Road and eventually into the Port of Albany. The chase eventually ended on Broadway in the City of Albany, when Nolan-Schou pulled over.

Nolan-Schou and Chelsea L. Biathrow, 36, also of Albany, were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle yielded the merchandise stolen from Napa Auto Parts, police said.

While conducting this investigation, one of the Bethlehem Police Officers recognized Nolan-

Schou as a suspect in a larceny of packages case that occurred on November 12 at an Elsmere Avenue residence in Delmar.

Bethlehem police charged Nolan-Schou with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Elsmere Avenue larceny case. For the pursuit, he was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of reckless driving, all misdemeanors, and failing to use headlights, speeding, four counts of illegal signaling, and failing to stop at a stop sign, all violations.

Nolan-Schou was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 21 and turned over to Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office charged Biathrow and Nolan-Schou with criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny, both felonies.

They were both released on appearance tickets and are due to appear in the Town of Coeymans Court on December 21.

Crash leads to aggravated DWI

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to a car crash on Adams Place on Monday, Nov. 13 at approximately 5:50 p.m. and found a 49-year-old Albany man standing outside his 2021 gray Chevrolet Tahoe which had hit a telephone pole.

The man said he was driving from a local restaurant to his girlfriend’s house when the crash occurred. Officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and the man said he consumed a few vodka iced tea beverages.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .21 percent BAC.

The man was charged with aggravated DWI and ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely.

He was given a bill of particulars and released on an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 21.

Got cellphone, but had warrant

CLARKSVILLE – A 50-year-old Duanesburg woman went to the Albany County Sheriff’s station to retrieve a cell phone on Thursday, Nov. 9 and ended up getting a ride to meet Schenectady police.

According to reports, when police did a DMV check of Elizabeth A. Dolder deputies found she had an outstanding warrant from the City of Schenectady. She was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.

This was not the first time she was in our blotter recently. On Thursday, Oct. 26, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested a female, identified as Elizabeth A. Dolder, who was in possession of two fraudulent personal checks and a fraudulent out-of-state license in the Town of Colonie on October 19.

Dolder is accused of going into multiple banks and cashing checks belonging to victims across the Capital District. She is part of a larger investigation which includes individuals stealing checks from residential mailboxes throughout the Capital Region. The individuals would wash the checks and enter fraudulent information with the intent to cash the checks while defrauding the victims.

Dolder was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a felony, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, two counts of unlawful possession of personal identification in the third degree, two counts criminal impersonation in the second degree and two counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

Dolder was arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court for the Town of Colonie Court and was released on her own recognizance at that time.