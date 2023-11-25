GUILDERLAND – IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 2,700-square-foot candy store in Crossgates located on the lower level near Dave & Buster’s. The Crossgates location epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences from America’s beloved brands, including Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes shops devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.