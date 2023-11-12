Police seek public’s help to identify man

COLONIE – Colonie Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 11:55 on Saturday, Nov 12. A 2023 Ford F-150 was westbound on Central Avenue when it struck a pedestrian in the intersection with Fuller Road.

The driver immediately stopped and along with the passengers exited the vehicle to check on the pedestrian. Passers-by contacted the Colonie Police through 9-1-1. Colonie EMS responded but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

The pedestrian was in the vehicle lane of travel, not the crosswalk, when the crash occurred. Police have not been able to identify the pedestrian at this time as he had no identification on him.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the crash, or is able to help identify the victim is asked to contact investigators at 518 782-2620.

The unknown pedestrian is described as a white male, possibly late thirties/early forties in age; with crew cut hair; wearing a red and black plaid coat, camouflage multi- pocket pants, white socks and tan work boots. The driver of the car was not hurt.

This is an open investigation.