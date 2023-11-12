NORTH ADAMS, MA – Pianist and composer Jason Moran will be performing at MASS MoCA (located at 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, MA) as part of his current exhibition, Black Stars: Writing In The Dark with his trio, The Bandwagon. The Bandwagon featuring Moran, bassist Tarus Mateen, and drummer Nasheet Waits, will perform a series of jazz tunes inside the Hunter Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 in advance, $49 day of show, and $79 which includes the concert and post-show reception. Visit Jason Moran & The Bandwagon | MASS MoCA for more information.