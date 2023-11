COLONIE – Arlene’s Artist Materials artist-in-residence and illustrator Ottavia Huang opened her current solo exhibition, “People and Places”, Friday, Nov. 3. The exhibition, to feature over 40 plus works of art, will be on view until Dec. 1. Huang has been an artist-in-residence at Arlene’s for one year. Arlene’s is located at 57 Fuller Road in Albany. Follow @ms.otter.studio on Instagram.