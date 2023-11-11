Police find pair at Travelodge after for fake bills

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Travelodge on Wolf Road on Friday, Oct. 20 after a man used counterfeit money to purchase items from the lobby store.

Officers located Marshall Tucker, 42, of Albany, in one of the rooms at the hotel and found he had additional counterfeit money and a quantity of heroin in his possession. He also gave police a fake name to conceal that he had a felony warrant from DOCCS.

Tucker was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation, all misdemeanors, and processed on the DOCCS warrant.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

During the investigation, Kimberly Loucks, 40, of Westerlo, also gave police a fake name at the hotel to conceal that she had an outstanding warrant from State Police.

She was charged with criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant. Loucks was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 1 and released to the State Police.

In court, arrested for more charges

COLONIE – When a man was in court on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to face four felony charges from a September 28 incident at the Colonie Library, he was arrested again on more charges.

Eric Dunbar, 28, of Allentown, Penn, was charged with five counts of conspiracy, all felonies, and four counts of criminal possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Stealing checks from mailboxes

COLONIE – On Thursday, Oct. 26, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested a female, identified as Elizabeth A. Dolder, who was in possession of two fraudulent personal checks and a fraudulent out of state license in the Town of Colonie on October 19.

Dolder is accused of going into multiple banks and cashing checks belonging to victims across the Capital District. She is part of a larger investigation which includes individuals stealing checks from residential mailboxes throughout the Capital Region. The individuals would wash the checks and enter fraudulent information with the intent to cash the checks while defrauding the victims.

Dolder was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a felony, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, two counts of unlawful possession of personal identification in the third degree, two counts criminal impersonation in the second degree and two counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

Dolder was arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court for the Town of Colonie Court and

was released on her own recognizance.

Grand larceny and false records

LATHAM – A Schenectady woman turned herself in on Thursday, Oct. 19 to Colonie police to face charges for a July 26 incident at a Latham Farms business.

Mary Weaver, 40, was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, both felonies. She was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Colonie Town Court on November 8.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Troy woman was taken into custody by Troy police for an outstanding warrant in the Town of Colonie.

Rebecca Dodge, 48, was arraigned and released for not showing up for court in regards to an October incident at Vent Fitness.

Sex offender failed to report

COLONIE – A local man, who is a registered sex offender, was charged with not reporting his change of address on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Thomas Moran, 52, of Colonie turned himself in and was charged with a felony charge. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

No charges on larceny, but had a warrant

COLONIE – On Thursday, Oct. 19, Colonie police arrested a suspect in a larceny at LL Bean at Colonie Center, not for the larceny, but because he was wanted.

Ian Himes, 26, of Middleburgh, had an active warrant from the Village of Scotia police department and LL Bean did not want to pursue charges against him. Himes was transported to meet officers from Scotia.

Warrant at Super 8

COLONIE – On Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12:55 a.m., Colonie police responded to the Super 8 Motel on Wolf Road for a person annoying call and found Nickson Jackson, 33, of Albany to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany.

He was taken into custody and transported to meet Albany police.

Domestic charges and strangulation

COLONIE – A call for a possible domestic assault at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2:07 a.m. led to the arrest of a resident of the hotel. Police located a victim who had multiple injuries to her face with the suspect.

Anthone Deschaine, 30, who is listed as living at the hotel, was charged with strangulation obstructing breathing and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Attempted murder and weapon charges

LOUDONVILLE – A domestic incident on Saturday, Oct. 21 prompted family members to call Colonie police to check the welfare of a local man and police arrested him.

According to police, Richard Spratt, 42, of Loudonville allegedly stabbed a victim in the neck and hands during the incident. He was also taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds and was arrested the next day.

Spratt was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers and sent to the Albany County jail.

Burglary at Macy’s

COLONIE – A man who has been arrested four times in the last two months at local stores, was the subject of a robbery call to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the store at 10:47 p.m. and arrested Ashanti Burch, 43, of Albany, for burglary, a felony, and attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Burch was arrested at CVS in Delmar and Shoprite in Colonie last month and then again on outstanding warrants from Albany and Schenectady.

This time, he was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be arraigned the next day.

Warrant

COLONIE – Jhaire Curry, 26, of Schenectady, was arrested for not showing up for court on Monday, Oct. 23. He did not show up for an October 2022 court date.

Curry was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Murder warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Monroe man on Monday, Oct. 23 at 9:33 a.m. on New Karner Road and found he was wanted for murder in California.

According to police, Miguel Delgadillo-Hernandez, 69, had a decades-old arrest warrant for homicide from Los Angeles. The warrant was so old that police in Los Angeles had to retrieve a paper warrant from the archives to confirm it, police said.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry and held for extradition to California.

Grand larceny and identity theft

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was arrested for an incident in July at the 7-Eleven on Exchange street on Monday, Oct. 23.

Devin McKinstry, 22, was arrested on a warrant and charged with grand larceny-credit card and identity theft, both felonies, and conspiracy and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

He was sent to the Albany County jail.

Warrant

COLONIE – Tiffany Williams, 33, of Troy was transported from the Rensselaer County jail on Monday, Oct. 23 for an outstanding warrant in Colonie. She did not show up for court in September. Williams was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Weapon charges

SARATOGA COUNTY – State Police arrested a Porter Corners man on weapons charges from the Town of Colonie on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at approximately 12:03 a.m.

Jonathan Johnson, 29, was the subject of the warrant stemming from a sealed indictment from Albany County Court. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, processed and sent to the Albany County jail.

Grand larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE – A homeless man allegedly concealed items valued at $1,050 and passed all points of sale on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Macy’s at Colonie Center.

Joseph Simonds, 49, was taken into custody by Colonie police and charged with grand larceny, a felony. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 11.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police were called to the Quality Inn on Troy Schenectady Road on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10:01 p.m for a check of a subject call and found the woman to be wanted for not showing up for court.

Shyann Forte, 27, who has an address listed as the hotel, did not show up for court in August for a petit larceny charge. She was taken into custody and denied entry by Albany County jail officials because she was under the influence of drugs. The jail can refuse to take people in police custody unless there is a judge’s order to take them.

According to reports, while being transported back to the police station, Forte allegedly became belligerent and began striking her head off the partition in the police car, which caused a laceration to her forehead.

After contacting Judge Norman Massry, police released Forte with an appearance ticket for October 30.

Scooter theft at Target

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was arrested by Colonie police on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for allegedly stealing an electric scooter from the store, but he also had an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, Jeffrey Caruso, 34, was charged with petit larceny for the scooter and transported to meet Niskayuna police for the outstanding warrant there.

Grand larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Colonie police arrested Miranda Quail, 26, of Schenectady for grand larceny, a felony, at Macy’s at Colonie Center. She was released with an appearance ticket for November 1.

Domestic warrant

GUILDERLAND – Guilderland police arrested a Colonie man on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for an outstanding warrant for domestic charges for an August incident that took place at his home.

Robert Taylor, 28, was charged with felony criminal contempt and harassment, a violation. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Stolen property and devices

LATHAM – A Schenectady pair were taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for fraud and theft charges and drugs on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and had stolen items and equipment to create fraud in their possession after a traffic stop.

Colonie police stopped a car near the intersection of Troy Schenectady Road and Bailey Avenue for traffic violations.

An investigation found that Averil Hall-Lewis, 42, had an outstanding warrant and the passenger Robert Odom, 66, had a quantity of crack cocaine. She was charged with criminal possession of stolen property over $3,000, criminal possession of a forgery device and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies, and criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Odom was charged with criminal possession of stolen property over $3,000 and and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Identity theft

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Colonie police traveled to the Schenectady County jail to get Elizabeth Dolder, 50, of Delanson, for an outstanding warrant.

She was charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of possession of a forged instrument, one count of grand larceny, and one count of attempted grand larceny, all felonies.

She was sent to the Albany County jail.