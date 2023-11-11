TROY – The Troy Turkey Trot officials have announced that registration is open to take part in the 76th Annual Troy Turkey Trot and so far, more than 2,750 participants have signed up for the run. The Thanksgiving running race, held on Thursday, Nov. 23, will start at 4th and Fulton Streets and finish at River Street’s Monument Square. Prize money will be offered in the 10K race and age group awards will be offered in both the 10K and 5K. All participants will receive a commemorative athletic blend shirt and a finisher medal. The Trot will begin at 8 a.m. with the 10K, following that the Grade School Mile and Turkey Walk at 9:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m., respectively, and closing out with the 5K at 10 a.m. A virtual race option is also available for participants to take part in a virtual 5K, 10K, Grade School Mile or Turkey Walk. For more information or to register, visit TroyTurkeyTrot.com.