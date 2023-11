COLONIE – Early voting and absentee results show a close race for Town Council and Receiver of Taxes. Peter Crummey and Julie Gansle won re-election.

As of 9:00 p.m. (0 of 43 precincts reporting)

Paul W. Nylin Jr. 2,691 19.56%

Aseem Kumar 2,547 18.51%

Zubair Ahmed 2,338 16.99%

Frederick J. Field Sr. 2,083 15.14%

Kristen N. Blais 2,068 15.03%

Mark W. McCumber 2,028 14.74%

Receiver of Taxes

Timothy A. Lane 2,618 54.21%

Kimberly J. Cuva 2,208 45.72%