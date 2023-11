DELMAR – Early voting and absentee results show a early lead for Democrats.

David Vanluven – Town Supervisor, Kimberley Whitsitt – Town Clerk and Alicia Roney – Receiver of Taxes all win.

Town Board and Highway Superintendent

As of 9:51 p.m.

Town Board

Joyce H. Becker 2,603 41.10%

Thomas A. Schnurr 2,561 40.43%

Theresa A. O’Neil 914 14.43%

Kellin P. Rowlands 247 3.90%

Highway Superintendent

Marc E. Dorsey 2,546 71.74%

Craig M. Sleurs 1,000 28.18%