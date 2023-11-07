COLONIE – There are many contested races in Colonie and most are close.
Paul J. Burgdorf, Frank A. Mauriello and Mark Grimm all won re-election.
County Legislature
District 14
Alison C. McLean Lane . . . . . . 219 71.57
Alison G. Walden . . . . . . . . 85 27.78
District 19
Alison M. Thorne . . . . . . . . 362 55.18
Todd A. Drake . . . . . . . . . 294 44.82
District 20
David B. Mayo . . . . . . . . . 419 62.91
George A. Vogt IV. . . . . . . . 247 37.09
District 21
Ansel S. Asch . . . . . . . . . 201 52.07
Jennifer A. Whalen . . . . . . . 185 47.93
District 22
Susan C. Quine-Laurilliard. . . . . 310 64.58
Andre B. Claridge. . . . . . . . 170 35.42
District 23
Paul J. Burgdorf Jr.. . . . . . . 329 97.63
District 24
Ellen C. Rosano . . . . . . . . 267 66.75
David R. Yule . . . . . . . . . 133 33.25
District 25
Kyle M. Simmons . . . . . . . . 216 63.34
Ryan M. Conway. . . . . . . . . 123 36.07
District 26
Linda J. Murphy . . . . . . . . 278 56.16
Patrice S. Lockart . . . . . . . 217 43.84
District 27
Frank A. Mauriello . . . . . . . 253 98.06
District 29
Mark E. Grimm . . . . . . . . . 340 96.32