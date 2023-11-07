COLONIE – There are many contested races in Colonie and most are close.

Paul J. Burgdorf, Frank A. Mauriello and Mark Grimm all won re-election.

County Legislature

District 14

Alison C. McLean Lane . . . . . . 219 71.57

Alison G. Walden . . . . . . . . 85 27.78

District 19

Alison M. Thorne . . . . . . . . 362 55.18

Todd A. Drake . . . . . . . . . 294 44.82

District 20

David B. Mayo . . . . . . . . . 419 62.91

George A. Vogt IV. . . . . . . . 247 37.09

District 21

Ansel S. Asch . . . . . . . . . 201 52.07

Jennifer A. Whalen . . . . . . . 185 47.93

District 22

Susan C. Quine-Laurilliard. . . . . 310 64.58

Andre B. Claridge. . . . . . . . 170 35.42

District 23

Paul J. Burgdorf Jr.. . . . . . . 329 97.63

District 24

Ellen C. Rosano . . . . . . . . 267 66.75

David R. Yule . . . . . . . . . 133 33.25

District 25

Kyle M. Simmons . . . . . . . . 216 63.34

Ryan M. Conway. . . . . . . . . 123 36.07

District 26

Linda J. Murphy . . . . . . . . 278 56.16

Patrice S. Lockart . . . . . . . 217 43.84

District 27

Frank A. Mauriello . . . . . . . 253 98.06

District 29

Mark E. Grimm . . . . . . . . . 340 96.32