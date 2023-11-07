LifePath
Supportive services for older adults.
Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]
Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]
Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]
Thursday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m.: EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS TRAINING
The Citizen Preparedness Corps will present Emergency Preparedness Training so come and learn the best practices for safety at home, in weather situations, and while being out in the community. This is a free program by the Citizen Preparedness Corps and the State of New York. Cohoes Senior Center
Friday, Nov. 3 at 12:45 p.m.: ST. PETER’S HEALTH PARTNERS VISIT
Watervliet Senior Center
Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.: SENIOR LEGAL AID
Once a month, the Senior Legal Aid Attorney from Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY will offer free legal advice to people over 60 who reside in Albany County. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10-11:30 a.m.: MARRA’S PHARMACY FLU SHOT CLINIC
You can receive your annual flu vaccine at the clinic administered by trained healthcare professionals in a safe and convenient environment. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.: DRIVE-THROUGH ZITI AND MEATBALL DINNER
For just $15 per meal, you can savor a delicious Italian-inspired dish prepared with care and expertise. Our drive-through setup ensures a quick and convenient experience, allowing you to enjoy a homemade, mouthwatering meal without the hassle of cooking. Cohoes and Watervliet Senior Centers
Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.: CDPHP MEDICARE SEMINAR
Learn what types of Medicare Advantage plans CDPHP has to offer you, what other valuable benefits are available to you, answers to your important questions about the CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans. Cohoes Senior Center
Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.: AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE
AARP Smart Driver Course taught by Regional Coordinator, Warren Lavery in a one day 6.5 hour session. Course fees are $25 for an AARP member and $30 for non-members. Cohoes Senior Center
Monday, Nov. 20 at 12:45 p.m.: FRAUD AND SCAMS
This program will give you valuable insights into safeguarding your financial well-being and protecting yourself from common scams. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 12:15 p.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION
Jillian, our expert nutritionist, will guide you through healthy eating, offering practical tips, dietary insights, and personalized advice. Cohoes Senior Center
Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW
Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center
Mondays at 10 a.m.: LINE DANCING WITH LU
Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center
Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.: POOL CREW
Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS
Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING
Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: MAHJONG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS
Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Knitting, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint and so many more have been completed. This is an in-person activity and all are welcome. Come for the crafting and stay for lunch, call Beth at 518-235-2420 for more information. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS
The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: BINGO
Join us as we pull the numbers for an hour of Bingo fun every Wednesday. Crazy T, Round Robin, Letter X, Kite and more; 2-3 cards and prizes available. Zoom and Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: FRIENDLY FILM FRIDAYS WITH THE COHOES PUBLIC LIBRARY
Gather ‘round to join friends and film buffs for a few hours of fun and laughs. Future films will be announced at each screening. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY
This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 10:15 a.m.: TEA TIME WOMEN’S GROUP
Come and join other women for a cup of tea and conversation. Bring your own mug, liquid refreshment provided. No fee, registration not required. Watervliet Senior Center
Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE
Are you interested in a variety of board games. Come in and join for some lively competition. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center
Fridays at 2 p.m. • KARAOKE FRIDAY
Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. For more information contact Chamanka at 518-482-2120. Westview Homes Apartments
Niskayuna Senior Center
2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna
(518) 372-4969
Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center.
Mondays
10 a.m.: Qigong
11 a.m.: Pickleball
12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house
4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art – Bring projects, finish old ones or start new ones. Quiet, creative time and space is here.
5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg
Tuesdays
9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help (Nov. 21); Unite US Resource program with Dottie (Nov. 7, 21)
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge
11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
12:15 p.m.: English Country Dancing (Nov. 7, 14)
1 p.m.: Chair Moves
Wednesdays
6:30 p.m.: CDPHP Gentle Flow Yoga with Susan (Nov. 1, 8, 15, 29)
Thursdays
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge, 11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
Noon: VENT Fitness demo/class (Nov. 16, 30)
1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Nov. 2)
Email Edie for registration, dates and times at [email protected].
Monthly Activities
Nov. 2: Book Group at 11 a.m. – “The Wind in My Hair” by Masih Alinejad; November Birthday Celebration; Fall Fabric Wreath Workshop at 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Caregiver Support Group at 11 a.m. Call to schedule at (518) 867-4999, ext. 9877. Walk-ins always welcome.
Nov. 9: Entertainment with Joe Severino 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; The Great Directors of American Cinema at 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: Blood Pressure Clinic by St. Peter’s Health Partners at 11 a.m.
Nov. 16: Folk Art Painting at 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: Folk Art Painting with Tina Lincer 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Nov. 21: Coffee with a Cop