LifePath

28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany

www.lifepathny.org;

(518) 465-3322

Supportive services for older adults. To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities; (518) 465-332

Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]

Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]

Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m.: EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS TRAINING

The Citizen Preparedness Corps will present Emergency Preparedness Training so come and learn the best practices for safety at home, in weather situations, and while being out in the community. This is a free program by the Citizen Preparedness Corps and the State of New York. Cohoes Senior Center

Friday, Nov. 3 at 12:45 p.m.: ST. PETER’S HEALTH PARTNERS VISIT

Watervliet Senior Center

Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.: SENIOR LEGAL AID

Once a month, the Senior Legal Aid Attorney from Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY will offer free legal advice to people over 60 who reside in Albany County. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10-11:30 a.m.: MARRA’S PHARMACY FLU SHOT CLINIC

You can receive your annual flu vaccine at the clinic administered by trained healthcare professionals in a safe and convenient environment. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.: DRIVE-THROUGH ZITI AND MEATBALL DINNER

For just $15 per meal, you can savor a delicious Italian-inspired dish prepared with care and expertise. Our drive-through setup ensures a quick and convenient experience, allowing you to enjoy a homemade, mouthwatering meal without the hassle of cooking. Cohoes and Watervliet Senior Centers

Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.: CDPHP MEDICARE SEMINAR

Learn what types of Medicare Advantage plans CDPHP has to offer you, what other valuable benefits are available to you, answers to your important questions about the CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans. Cohoes Senior Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.: AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE

AARP Smart Driver Course taught by Regional Coordinator, Warren Lavery in a one day 6.5 hour session. Course fees are $25 for an AARP member and $30 for non-members. Cohoes Senior Center

Monday, Nov. 20 at 12:45 p.m.: FRAUD AND SCAMS

This program will give you valuable insights into safeguarding your financial well-being and protecting yourself from common scams. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 12:15 p.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION

Jillian, our expert nutritionist, will guide you through healthy eating, offering practical tips, dietary insights, and personalized advice. Cohoes Senior Center

***

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW

Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center

Mondays at 10 a.m.: LINE DANCING WITH LU

Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center

Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.: POOL CREW

Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS

Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING

Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: MAHJONG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS

Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Knitting, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint and so many more have been completed. This is an in-person activity and all are welcome. Come for the crafting and stay for lunch, call Beth at 518-235-2420 for more information. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS

The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: BINGO

Join us as we pull the numbers for an hour of Bingo fun every Wednesday. Crazy T, Round Robin, Letter X, Kite and more; 2-3 cards and prizes available. Zoom and Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: FRIENDLY FILM FRIDAYS WITH THE COHOES PUBLIC LIBRARY

Gather ‘round to join friends and film buffs for a few hours of fun and laughs. Future films will be announced at each screening. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY

This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 10:15 a.m.: TEA TIME WOMEN’S GROUP

Come and join other women for a cup of tea and conversation. Bring your own mug, liquid refreshment provided. No fee, registration not required. Watervliet Senior Center

Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE

Are you interested in a variety of board games. Come in and join for some lively competition. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center

Fridays at 2 p.m. • KARAOKE FRIDAY

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. For more information contact Chamanka at 518-482-2120. Westview Homes Apartments

Niskayuna Senior Center

2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna

(518) 372-4969

Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center.

Mondays

10 a.m.: Qigong

11 a.m.: Pickleball

12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house

4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art – Bring projects, finish old ones or start new ones. Quiet, creative time and space is here.

5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg

Tuesdays

9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help (Nov. 21); Unite US Resource program with Dottie (Nov. 7, 21)

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge

11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

12:15 p.m.: English Country Dancing (Nov. 7, 14)

1 p.m.: Chair Moves

Wednesdays

6:30 p.m.: CDPHP Gentle Flow Yoga with Susan (Nov. 1, 8, 15, 29)

Thursdays

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge, 11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

Noon: VENT Fitness demo/class (Nov. 16, 30)

1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Nov. 2)

Email Edie for registration, dates and times at [email protected].

Monthly Activities

Nov. 2: Book Group at 11 a.m. – “The Wind in My Hair” by Masih Alinejad; November Birthday Celebration; Fall Fabric Wreath Workshop at 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 3: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Caregiver Support Group at 11 a.m. Call to schedule at (518) 867-4999, ext. 9877. Walk-ins always welcome.

Nov. 9: Entertainment with Joe Severino 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; The Great Directors of American Cinema at 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 14: Blood Pressure Clinic by St. Peter’s Health Partners at 11 a.m.

Nov. 16: Folk Art Painting at 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: Folk Art Painting with Tina Lincer 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: Coffee with a Cop