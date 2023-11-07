3 Friday

Bacon Hill :A Forgotten Crossroads

The hour-long documentary showcases the rich history and future plans of the Bacon Hill farming community through the eyes of three generations of residents, 10:30 a.m. Presented by the Saratoga County History Center at Brookside. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

4 Saturday

Look to the Skies: Sun Activity

For the third part in our Look to the Skies series, Dr. Mindy Townsend will help kids learn about the properties of the sun through hands-on activities, 2:30 p.m. For grades 4-6. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

6 Monday

Mindfulness Monday

Slow down and engage with nature, experiencing it through all your senses during a guided walk inspired by the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing, 10 a.m. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For teens and adults. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Speed-Friending (ages 18-45)

In this low-key social event, pairs will get a few minutes to talk (ice breakers are provided) before moving on to the next person, 6 p.m. Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

7 Tuesday

Election Day Rummage Sale

Browse loads of items: vintage, clean, “like new” clothing, and really new with glassware, crafting supplies, décor, kitchen ware, and so much more, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. baked goods and hot soup and chili will be served to go at lunchtime. Loudonville Presbyterian Church. 22 Old Niskayuna Road, Loudonville. Call (518) 465-7277 for more information.

Beautiful Days Together

Also Nov. 14 and 21. Families with young children (ages 2–5) are invited to gather for the reading of a nature-themed story, then take part in theme-related activities, 10-11:30 a.m. Take-home projects will be included. Each session includes three program days. Visit www.FriendsofFiveRivers.org and look under the “Education Programs” tab for further information or to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar.

Trivia Night

Compete individually or in teams for bragging rights in this general trivia event, 7 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

8 Wednesday

Women’s Health Conference

Conference presented by local clinicians on topics of interest to breast cancer survivors and thrivers, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This program is free however registration is required. Visit tolife.org to sign up. UAlbany School of Public Health, 1 University Place, Rensselaer.

Knit & Crochet Evenings

Bring your works-in-progress, make new friends, offer guidance and inspiration to others, and generally hang out, work on your projects, and have a good time, 6-7 p.m. Troy Public Library, 100 2nd St., Troy. For more information, call (518) 274-7071 or visit thetroylibrary.org.

Cultivating a Gratitude Practice

Join positive educator and life coach Anita Andersen to learn how to cultivate the positive psychology practice of gratitude and its benefits, 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Registration required. Schenectady County Public Library: Central Library, 99 Clinton St. For more information or to sign up call (518) 388-4511 or visit www.scpl.org.

Pumpkin Pie Craft

Customize your very own (foam) pumpkin pie to take home, 2:30 p.m. Suitable for children of all abilities. For ages 3 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

The Gilded Age Returns to Troy

An illustrated talk on how Troy’s 19th century architecture became an integral backdrop to the series “The Gilded Age” on HBO, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Kathryn Sheehan, Rensselaer County and Troy city historian. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

9 Thursday

Early Bird Walks

Join a Five Rivers educator to explore for avian visitors and residents, 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Veteran Thank You’s

Also Friday. Show your appreciation for our military by stopping in during regular library hours to make a thank you card for our Veterans. We will deliver them to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Spice Sharing: Allspice

Prior to the program, sign up to pick up a sample packet of the spice, along with a few recipes that feature it. Then meet to discuss your experience and share recipes, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Q.U.I.L.T., Inc. Workshop

Q.U.I.L.T., Inc. will be hosting a “Scrap Busting” workshop with Joann Waidelich, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $70 for non-members, $50 for members. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from a number of city skylines or Amalya the zebra in three sizes. Preregistration is required. Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, visit www.quiltinc.org.

10 Friday

Animal Armor

How do you protect yourself in the event of danger? Many animals have their own ways of protecting themselves from predators, 11 a.m. Join us for a presentation, craft and hike and learn more about animal defenses. This program is suitable for ages 6+. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Free Day at the Albany Institute

Drop by the Albany Institute of History & Art for a special free day at the museum, sponsored by the M&T Charitable Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Albany Institute of History & Art, 125 Washington Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 463-4478 or visit www.albanyinstitute.org.

Q.U.I.L.T., Inc. Guild Meeting

Q.U.I.L.T., Inc. is a not-for-profit guild of quilters interested in learning about the art of making quilts. Members live in the Capital Region and surrounding communities. All levels of quilters are welcome, 9:45 a.m. There is a $5 guest fee. Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, visit www.quiltinc.org.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

See what Mario and Luigi are up to in their 2023 film (rated PG, 92 min.), 3 p.m. Shown with subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing. For ages 6 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

11 Saturday

Around the World Cuisine for Kids

The next stop for this super fun cooking class is Greece, where we will explore some fantastic food, and learn all about this interesting culture, noon-1:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 4-10, parents are welcome to stay if they wish. Free but registration is required. Honest Weight Food Co-op, 100 Watervliet Ave. Albany. For more information, visit www.honestweight.coop.

Black Expo Day

An opportunity for business owners, entrepreneurs, and people from the community to come together and create ways to improve the Black economy in New York State, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Empire State Plaza Convention Center, 279 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 629-5530.

12 Sunday

Featuring female composers

An afternoon of music by female composers presented by guitarist Scott Hill and flutist Melanie Chirignan, 2 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

A Little Sunday Music: Abe Ovadia

Enjoy an afternoon of world-class music with renowned jazz guitarist Abe Ovadia, who has been praised for his powerfully lyrical playing style, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Cunning Coyote for Adults

Did you ever hear a coyote howl? Do you wonder where they are going or what they might be doing? Come find answers to these questions and more at the Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 10 a.m. Suitable for adults. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

13 Monday

History Talk with Eric Schnitzer

Schenectady County Historian Bill Buell will sit down with some of the most prominent figures in the Capital Region’s writing and history community, noon-2 p.m. Eric Schnitzer, a Rotterdam native, author and interpretive ranger at the Saratoga National Park and Battlefield, will discuss the summer of 1777 and talk about preparations for the Susquicentennial of the American Revolution. Schenectady County Public Library: Central Library, 99 Clinton St. For more information or to sign up call (518) 388-4511 or visit www.scpl.org.

Speed-Friending (ages 45+)

In this low-key social event, pairs will get a few minutes to talk (ice breakers are provided) before moving on to the next person. At the end, make a friendship bracelet for someone you vibed with and connect more with the people you enjoyed talking to, 6 p.m. Registration required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

14 Tuesday

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment, noon-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

15 Wednesday

ZOOM: Free Draw

Join us on ZOOM as Kate Schneider leads us in a series of explorative free draw, 6 p.m. Let your creativity wander! For adults and teens 14 and up. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Land Between Waterfalls

Native place names reveal that the Town of Bethlehem lay in a contested region in the 17th Century. Join us for a glimpse of the Bethlehem area in the era before Euro-American settlement, 7 p.m. This series of historical talks is presented through a partnership with the Town of Bethlehem Historical Association. All ages welcome! Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Pine Bush Book Club

The next Friends of the Pine Bush Community Book Club will take place 7-8:15 p.m. online. The book is “Wilding: The Return of Nature to a British Farm” by Isabelle Tree. Reservations required through Meetup.com/Albany-Pine-Bush-Preserve. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

16 Thursday

Fall Preschool Discovery

In this monthly program, young explorers (ages 3-6) will learn simple concepts through their love of nature, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

Board Game Café

Join us for a fun, free night of board games for all ages at the library, 6-8 p.m. Come as a group, or come ready to make new friends! Coffee, tea, cocoa and snacks will be served. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

17 Friday

Rainbow Wall Hanging

Stop by the library to make a pretty rainbow wall hanging decoration, 2 p.m. For adults and teens 12 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

ZOOM: Tabletop Roleplaying Games Guild

Whether you are experienced with the hobby or have been interested and never had the opportunity, this program is for you, 4 p.m. For adults and teens 14 and up. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

18 Saturday

Community Baby Shower

Celebrate new and expectant mothers with car seat safety checks, infant CPR demonstrations, refreshments, giveaways, prizes and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, 1700 7th Ave., Troy.

Chatting about Chickadees

Black-capped chickadees are charismatic birds, known for their curiosity and boldness. Discover the incredible adaptations of these little birds, from how they weather the storm to their memory’s remarkable capacity, 10 a.m. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For teens and adults. Space is limited; registration required by Nov. 15. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Guided Walk: Stroll the Service Loop

November’s landscape feels open and quiet, offering expansive views with the leaves off the trees, 2 p.m. This 1.5-mile loop will bring us by field, forest, and wetlands along gentle terrain. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For teens and adults. Space is limited; registration required by Nov. 15. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Jigsaw Puzzle Swap

Bring gently used, 500+ piece complete jigsaw puzzles to swap with the library’s collection. No donations please. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Wild and Wiley Turkeys

Come discover the life of wild turkeys in the Pine Bush, 11 a.m. This program is suitable for ages 6+. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

19 Sunday

Wonder Walk

We will use our senses to explore the big and the small, the living and non-living, and the seasonal surprises around us, 11 a.m. This program is suitable for tweens, teens and adults. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

20 Monday

Nature on the Move

Come enjoy nature with others looking to get outside. This walk is geared towards gentle exercise and those with basic fitness levels, 10:30 a.m.-noon. This program is suitable for ages 16 and up. Registration required. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

History Talk with Paul Grondahl

Schenectady County Historian Bill Buell will sit down with some of the most prominent figures in the Capital Region’s writing and history community, noon-2 p.m. Paul Grondahl, a former Albany Times Union reporter, will talk about his long career as a feature writer, as well as his books on Theodore Roosevelt and Erastus Corning, and his role as director of the New York State Writers Institute. Schenectady County Public Library: Central Library, 99 Clinton St. For more information or to sign up call (518) 388-4511 or visit www.scpl.org.

Monday Matinee: ‘Rebecca’

Watch the 1940s classic featuring the Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine in a story of a marriage haunted by the aura of the husband’s dead first wife, 2 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

24 Friday

Waddle Walk

Our “waddle walk” is a fun way to get outside in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve for some fresh air and vigorous exercise, 11 a.m. This program is suitable for tweens, teens and adults. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Afternoon

Join your friends to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, 2:30-4:30 p.m. For grades 6 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

25 Saturday

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20.50-$59.50. Proctors, 432 State St., Schenectady. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (518) 346-6204 or visit proctors.org.

28 Tuesday

Coffee and Tea Art

Make watercolor art using coffee and tea. Draw creations out of the splatters or experiment with the different hues and shades you can make with this unconventional painting medium, 7-8:30 p.m. For all ages Registration required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

29 Wednesday

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Rock out this holiday season with the return of Trans-Siberian Orchestra in their “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” performance, 7 p.m. Tickets cost $59-$124.75. MVP Arena, 51 S. Pearl St., Albany. For more information, visit www.mvparena.com or call (518) 487-2000.