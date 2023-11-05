24-year old Loudonville man hits vehicle turning into driveway

LOUDONVILLE – A 24-year-old local man died from injuries sustained in a crash on Old Niskayuna Road near West Cobble Hill Road on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to reports, Nicholas Camilli, of Loudonville, was traveling northbound on his motorcycle and James Morrell, 79, also of Loudonville was in a car traveling southbound. Preliminary investigations indicate that Morrell made a left-hand turn into a driveway and the motorcycle hit the car.

Colonie EMS and Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department responded to the scene and treated Camilli, who died from the crash.

The crash is still being investigated, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police said. Speed may have been a factor, however.

Old Niskayuna Road was closed in both directions for four hours and Colonie police Traffic Division is continuing to investigate.

Police are requesting if there is anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the crash to contact investigators at 518-782-2620.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – A Colonie man was arrested by Colonie police on Friday, Oct. 13 after a domestic incident on Brayton Street and he was found to be wanted by police.

Joseph Gannon, 56, had an outstanding warrant from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and transported to meet deputies from that department.

Stolen car and more

LATHAM – Colonie police received a 911 call from a homeless man for service on Saturday, Oct. 14 and found the man was wanted for an August 2020 incident and in possession of a stolen car.

According to reports, Joseph Guilbault, 40, gave police a fake name at first to conceal that he was in possession of a stolen car out of Cohoes, but then was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation, and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors, and unlicensed operation, a violation.

Guilbault also had two other warrants including one from Colonie and he was charged with criminal contempt-prior conviction and aggravated family offense, both felonies.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green after being sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – On Saturday, Oct. 14, Colonie police responded to a domestic incident at a Consaul Road residence. According to reports, after an investigation, Kelly O’Toole, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal contempt – physical contact, a felony, and harassment, a violation.

She was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 1.

2020 larceny, then warrant, then warrant again and again

DELMAR – A homeless man who was arrested for allegedly stealing six bags of shrimp and two bags of crab legs in March 2020 and arrested in October 2022 for not showing up to court was arrested again on Friday, Oct. 20 an outstanding bench warrant for not showing up again.

Grey Gabino, 47, was arrested in Guilderland and transported to Bethlehem on the warrant. Gabino was also arrested in Albany on Sunday, Oct. 15 for two outstanding warrants in Colonie, then was released to East Greenbush for a warrant in that town. Gabino was released in that case and was arrested in the most recent case in Guilderland and Bethlehem.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released to the supervision of probation. He is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.

Robbery at Macy’s

COLONIE – A Colonie man who was previously trespassed from Macy’s at Colonie Center was arrested again on Sunday, Oct. 15 and charged with robbery, a felony, and petit larceny.

Michael Kabler, 49, was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant

COLONIE – Jacob Hayner, 37, who is homeless, was brought down from the Saratoga County jail on Monday, Oct. 16 because he had an active bench warrant from the Town of Colonie. He missed court dates in June and was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – Charles Pavia, 32, of Schenectady, was transported to Colonie on Monday, Oct. 16 from the Schenectady County jail for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in February. He was processed and detained until arraignment.

Stealing flooring at Home Depot

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Home Depot on Troy Schenectady Road for a report of active larceny on Monday, Oct. 16 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

According to reports, Mohamed Ishack, 50, of Schenectady, allegedly took $1,700 worth of flooring materials from the store and passed the final point of sale.

He was arrested and charged with grand larceny, a felony. Ishack was given an appearance ticket for November 1 in Colonie Town Court.

Outside Warrant

LOUDONVILLE – A Ballston Lake man was arrested for an outstanding warrant from State Police on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after he was involved in a domestic incident at the Loudon House Apartments. Sheldon Cook, 52, was turned over to State Police.

Weapons charges

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a report of a fight at the Latham Inn on Watervliet Shaker Road on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 4:54 a.m. At that point officers arrested Scott Oxendine, 42 of Lumberton, NC, for having an illegal handgun.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in second degree, criminal possession of a weapon third degree, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, all felonies. Oxendine was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and sent to the Albany County jail.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Colonie police stopped a car near the intersection of Albany Street and Lansing Road for traffic violations. They found that the driver, Wendell Boone, 41, of Schenectady, was wanted by police.

They processed him and transported Boone to meet Schenectady police.

Credit card fraud and two warrants

SCHENECTADY – Colonie police picked up Mohammad Selim, 37, of Schenectady, on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Schenectady County jail.

He was charged with conspiracy-credit card, a felony, for a December 2022 incident at Walgreens on Loudon Road. Selim also had an additional warrant for Colonie Town Court for missing court in February. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

In court, arrested for more charges

COLONIE – When a man was in court on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to face four felony charges from a September 28 incident at the Colonie Library, he was arrested again on more charges.

Eric Dunbar, 28, of Allentown, Penn, was charged with five counts of conspiracy, all felonies, and four counts of criminal possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.