COHOES – 2023 marks 40 years since Quiet Riot released their album, “Metal Health”. Quiet Riot wowed their fans with their high energy and rock anthems at their sold-out show at Cohoes Music Hall on Friday, Oct. 13.

In 1983, the debut album reached number one on the U.S. charts and received six-time platinum certification. Its single, “Cum On Feel The Noize” reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Friday the 13th was the day the quartet and opener, Anthony Corridor of Tora Tora, delivered over 40 years of solid, entertaining new and old hits to the delight of fans.

Several audience members paid homage to the heavy metal band by wearing Metal Health masks and bringing their vintage t-shirts to the venue. Several

fans even got out of their seats to dance to the music.

Quiet Riot still has it in them in their older years and they let the crowd know that “Rock & Roll is alive in this town (Cohoes)!” Their songs, “Let’s Get Crazy”, and the Slade covers of “Mama Weer All Crazee Now” and “Cum On Feel The Noize” were fun headbangers and they paid homage to their original member, Randy Rhodes, Kevin DuBrow, and Frankie Banali in their tribute “Thunderbird”.

The band also debuted a new single from last year, “I Can’t Hold On” to the Cohoes audience.

Opening act Anthony Cordor, with percussionist and bongo player Ben Hans, were an excellent edition to the Quiet Riot Metal Health 40th Anniversary Tour and the duo performed a nice electric-acoustic set of Cordor’s originals from his albums, Wild American” and his career with rock band Tora Tora, including hits as “Phantom Writer”, “Walking Shoe”, and “Son of a Prophet”.