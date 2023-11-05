Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log October 20-27
Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.
Friday, October 20
1:13 AM Crash PI I 87 NB Selkirk VFD
2:31 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness NEW SCOTLAND RD Slingerlands, Delmar VFD
Saturday, October 21
9:00 AM Hazardous Condition WOODRIDGE RD Elsmere VFD
12:44 PM Alpha STAFFORDS XING North Bethlehem VFD
2:32 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness WALDENMAIER RD Delmar VFD
6:04 PM Hazardous Condition DELAWARE AVE Elsmere VFD
Sunday, October 22
1:02 PM Structure Fire Alarm N BRIDGE DR North Bethlehem VFD
7:24 PM Structure Fire Alarm THOREAU DR Slingerlands VFD
Monday, October 23
7:23 AM Structure Fire Alarm VISTA BLVD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere,
North Bethlehem VFD
7:52 PM Structure Fire Alarm BROCKLEY DR Delmar VFD
Tuesday, October 24
5:30 AM Structure Fire Alarm CRANNELL AVE Elsmere, Selkirk VFD
11:14 PM Hazardous Condition CARSON RD Delmar, Slingerlands VFD
Wednesday, October 25
10:07 AM Structure Fire Alarm WILLOWBROOK AVE Selkirk, Elsmere VFD
12:50 PM Crash PI I 87 SB Selkirk VFD
8:07 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness OAKWOOD PL Delmar VFD
Thursday, October 26
7:11 PM Structure Fire Alarm FRONTAGE RD Elsmere VFD
Friday, October 27
5:38 AM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC MCCORMACK RD Slingerlands VFD