Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log October 20-27

Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Friday, October 20

1:13 AM Crash PI I 87 NB Selkirk VFD

2:31 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness NEW SCOTLAND RD Slingerlands, Delmar VFD

Saturday, October 21

9:00 AM Hazardous Condition WOODRIDGE RD Elsmere VFD

12:44 PM Alpha STAFFORDS XING North Bethlehem VFD

2:32 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness WALDENMAIER RD Delmar VFD

6:04 PM Hazardous Condition DELAWARE AVE Elsmere VFD

Sunday, October 22

1:02 PM Structure Fire Alarm N BRIDGE DR North Bethlehem VFD

7:24 PM Structure Fire Alarm THOREAU DR Slingerlands VFD

Monday, October 23

7:23 AM Structure Fire Alarm VISTA BLVD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere,

North Bethlehem VFD

7:52 PM Structure Fire Alarm BROCKLEY DR Delmar VFD

Tuesday, October 24

5:30 AM Structure Fire Alarm CRANNELL AVE Elsmere, Selkirk VFD

11:14 PM Hazardous Condition CARSON RD Delmar, Slingerlands VFD

Wednesday, October 25

10:07 AM Structure Fire Alarm WILLOWBROOK AVE Selkirk, Elsmere VFD

12:50 PM Crash PI I 87 SB Selkirk VFD

8:07 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness OAKWOOD PL Delmar VFD

Thursday, October 26

7:11 PM Structure Fire Alarm FRONTAGE RD Elsmere VFD

Friday, October 27

5:38 AM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC MCCORMACK RD Slingerlands VFD