ALBANY – Jency Daniel, MD, has joined the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center, a member of the Albany Med Health System, and has been appointed assistant professor at Albany Medical College.

Dr. Daniel will see patients from birth through young adulthood who have various types of infections, including sepsis, severe skin/soft tissue/bone/joint infections, complicated respiratory infections, and travel-associated infections, infections in immunocompromised patients, and more.

Dr. Daniel completed a pediatric infectious disease fellowship at Children’s National Hospital and a Residency Fellowship in Health Policy at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.. She completed her residency at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at Albany Medical College after completing the Siena College/Albany Medical College Humanities in Medicine Program.

“During my fourth year of medical school at Albany Medical College, I did my student rotation with the Pediatric Infectious Disease Division Chief Dr. Debra Tristram, and that solidified my desire to pursue pediatric infectious disease,” said Dr. Daniel. “It’s exciting to be back at Albany Medical Center, but this time as Dr. Tristram’s junior colleague. I wouldn’t want to do anything else, anywhere else!”

During her fellowship, Dr. Daniel was a medical officer with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, taking part in the clinical review of new antimicrobial study protocols and large-scale safety and efficacy data analysis. She also served as a trainee liaison for the American Academy of Pediatrics: Section on Infectious Diseases Executive Committee.

Dr. Daniel is passionate about legislative advocacy, public policy, and health care equity and looks forward to sharing those interests with medical students and residents at Albany Medical College.

Dr. Daniel loves finding hidden gems in the community like restaurants or museums off the beaten path, loves TV, movies, and music.

Dr. Daniel will see patients who are referred to the Pediatric Infectious Disease clinic at 22 New Scotland Ave., Albany. For more information call 518-262-5332.