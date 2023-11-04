Only one headlight, but had warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a green Chrysler minivan traveling on Delaware Avenue with a headlight out on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10:12 p.m. and performed a traffic stop.

According to reports, the driver identified himself as Preston Vanterpool, 29, of Albany and a check of his name and date of birth showed he had an outstanding arrest warrant in the City of Albany.

Vanterpool was taken into custody and transported to meet Albany police. The vehicle was turned over to Vanterpool’s mother.

DWI on Route 85

SLINGERLANDS – On Friday, Oct. 20 at 1:14 a.m. Bethelhem police observed a white 2012 Mercedes-Benz C320 traveling at approximately 71 mph on Route 85 near the Albany City Line and accelerated to 82, according to police reports.

The officer performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Blessing Road and Route 85 and interviewed the driver, a 29-year-old Slingerlands man.

The man said he was returning home from the Madison Pour House and while speaking to him, the officer observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, bloodshot and glossy eyes, and had slurred speech.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .17 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI and ticketed for speeding. The man was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.

2020 larceny, then warrant, then warrant again and again

DELMAR – A homeless man who was arrested for allegedly stealing six bags of shrimp and two bags of crab legs in March 2020 and arrested in October 2022 for not showing up to court was arrested again on Friday, Oct. 20 an outstanding bench warrant for not showing up again.

Grey Gabino, 47, was arrested in Guilderland and transported to Bethlehem on the warrant. Gabino was also arrested in Albany on Sunday, Oct. 15 for for two outstanding warrants in Colonie, then was released to East Greenbush for a warrant in that town. Gabino was released in that case and was arrested in the most recent case in Guilderland and Bethlehem.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released to the supervision of probation. He is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.

DWI on Route 9W

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to the intersection of Route 9W and Feura Bush Road on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10:10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash. When officers arrived they found a pickup truck and a red Toyota at the scene, but the driver of the Toyota was not there.

A short time later, officers located the driver, a 69-year-old Castleton man, at the Cumberland Farms.

According to reports, while interviewing the driver, he said that he was traveling from the Arsenal to Castleton and also that he had a “couple of scotch drinks” that were probably “doubles.”

The officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the man’s breath and was unsteady on his feet. He was given field sobriety tests which indicated impairment and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station he provided a breath that returned a .14 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI and ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, unsafe lane change and driving a vehicle on a sidewalk. He was given a bill of particulars and released on an appearance ticket. The man is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.

DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – A Bethlehem police patrol unit was traveling eastbound on Delaware Avenue and observed a 2015 Kia going in the opposite direction but did not dim its lights while passing on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12:16 a.m.

The officers performed a traffic stop in the area of 700 Delaware and interviewed the driver, a 48-year-old Westerlo man. While speaking with him the officer observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, the man had bloodshot, droopy and watery eyes and also an odor of marijuana emanating from the Kia.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .08 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI and ticketed for failing to dim his lights and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.

Loud muffler, no license, more warrants

DELMAR – A Selkirk man was arrested for the second time in a month for driving without a license and having active arrest warrants against him.

Daniel E. Murphy, Jr. was arrested on September 25 for driving without a license and having an open warrant from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

This time, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, officers observed Murphy driving a Dodge Durango on Delaware Avenue with a very loud exhaust and performed a traffic stop. Like the last time, Murphy only holds a suspended learner’s permit and the officers recognized him from prior incidents and arrests. This time, however, the open warrant was from the Town of Coeymans police department. Murphy was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and operating without a license, a violation, and ticketed for a loud exhaust.

He was transported to meet Coeymans police. Murphy is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on November 28.