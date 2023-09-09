DWI on the Northway

COLONIE – On August 27 at approximately 1:30 a.m., State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol stopped a vehicle on the Northway for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver was identified as a 30-year-old Cohoes man. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. He was transported to the Latham barracks for processing and provided a breath sample that returned a 0.09 percent BAC. The man was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on September 18 and released to a sober third party.

Burglary, criminal contempt, assault, violating an order

COLONIE – A 28-year-old Watervliet man was arrested on a series of charges on Saturday, Aug. 19 at a Colonie residence.

Nicholas Dennis was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and assault and violating a restraining order, both misdemeanors.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be in court later in the day.

DWAI on Central

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a call near Central Avenue and Vly Road on Thursday, Aug. 17 for a black 2014 jeep annoying other drivers and it was involved in a property damage accident that had left the scene. A 55-year-old Colonie woman admitted being the driver of the vehicle and officers observed her to have glassy eyes, pin-point pupils and she had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. She could not perform field sobriety tests because of a physical ailment, but did test positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was charged with DWAI, DWAI-drugs and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage, failure to stay in a single lane and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The woman was given an appearance ticket for August 28 and released.

Warrant

COLONIE – A homeless woman was taken into custody by another police agency and transported to Colonie police on Saturday, Aug. 19 for an outstanding warrant.

Tessy Nedy, who is homeless, was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Warrant then more burglary charges

COLONIE – North Greenbush police detained a 36-year-old Schenectady man for an outstanding warrant in Colonie for not showing up for court on Monday, Aug. 21 and he was charged with additional crimes for thefts at local stores.

Keith Kulusha was charged with Burglary, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny for allegedly stealing from Lowes on Central Avenue and Home Depot in Latham on May 18.

He was processed on the warrant and arraigned on the new charges by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Burglary

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s in Colonie Center on Monday, Aug. 21 for the report of a shoplifter.

Rhonda Gordon, 33, was arrested at the scene and charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Gordon was charged with burglary because she was caught previously stealing from the store.

Gordon was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Fraud at SEFCU

COLONIE – A Cohoes woman was arrested after she attempted to cash a check at SEFCU on Wolf Road on Monday, Aug. 21.

Jordan Casey, 29, was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and criminal possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a controlled substance and attempted petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and sent to the Albany County jail.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Zion Gaddy, 18, of Albany was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, Aug. 21 and processed on a bench warrant from Colonie for not showing up for court on August 8. He was sent back to the Albany County jail.

Outstanding warrant

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was brought over from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Aug. 21 processed for not showing up for court in December.

David Rue, 38, was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

DWI on Central

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a personal injury automobile accident near the intersection of Central Avenue and Reynolds Street on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Officers observed the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Colonie, had slurred speech, poor motor coordination and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. She was taken into custody. At the police station the woman was charged with DWI and ticketed for illegally driving in the center lane.

She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be back in Colonie Town Court on September 11.

Burglary in progress

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 12:07 a.m. Colonie police responded to a burglary in progress at the Exotic Smoke Shop on Central Avenue and, according to reports, officers observed a 2010 gray Ford Focus speeding away from the scene westbound on Central.

The officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away after a brief pursuit. The vehicle driver was identified as Alexander Prezio, 21, of Colonie and the passenger was a juvenile.

Both suspects were taken into custody and Prezio also, according to reports, admitted to committing a previously reported burglary at the business on August 1.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny, both felonies, and petit larceny, reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Prezio was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – Troy police turned over Joshua Gray, 38, of Troy to Colonie police on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to face charges because he did not show up for court.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for August 30.

Robbery and harassment

COLONIE – An Albany man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to face charges stemming from a July 25 incident.

John Jaffarian II, 40, was charged with robbery, a felony, and harassment – physical contact.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Roll over accident, drunk, no license

LATHAM – Colonie police and EMS responded to a single-vehicle roll over accident near the intersection of Garling Drive and Troy-Schenectady Road on Friday, Aug. 25 at approximately 2:53 a.m.

Police located the two occupants of the vehicle a short distance away and they were both injured in the crash. Officers determined that the driver, a 44-year-old Latham man, exhibited signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man was taken into custody and provided a breath sample that returned at least a .18 percent BAC.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for being an unlicensed driver, no insurance, and failure to keep right.

The man was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on September 11.

This story appeared on page 6 of the September 6, 2023 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight