DELMAR – Are you a member of the Bethlehem Central High School Class of 1973?

Join your fellow classmates on Saturday, October 7th at the American Legion Post 1040 in Delmar for a 50th class reunion. RSVP is required.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Informal events have been planned throughout the entire weekend. Starting on Friday, October 6 with a casual gathering at Swiftys Restaurant and Pub starting at 7:30 pm.

Saturday events will kick off with a round of golf in the morning or a tour of the high school, and a class reunion to follow later that night.

End the weekend on Sunday morning with a breakfast meet-up at McCarroll’s and a scenic visit to Thatcher Park and Indian Ladder Farms.