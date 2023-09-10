Outstanding warrant and steaks in pants

GLENMONT – A homeless man who has been involved in multiple larcenies at area grocery stores was at the Price Chopper on Route 9W on Friday, Aug. 25 and the subject of a call to Bethlehem police reporting a larceny in progress.

According to reports, Joseph Barba, 41, had allegedly taken steaks from the meat department and carried them beyond the point of sale. Employees from the store informed officers that they had recovered the stolen items and they did not want to press charges, but did want police to inform Barba that he was not allowed in the store anymore.

Officers located Barba a short distance from the store on a bicycle and questioned him about the incident because he matched the description of the person at the store.

Barba told police he returned the merchandise and said he had outstanding warrants. Police confirmed that he did and during the conversation removed two additional steaks from his pants.

They also found a drug pipe and a hypodermic syringe in his pockets. He was taken into custody and transported to City of Albany police for an open warrant.

Police returned the merchandise to Price Chopper and they again said they did not want to pursue charges.

In January, Barba was arrested at Hannaford on Delaware Avenue and was known by loss-prevention employees there. At that time he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Albany and had drug needles on his person.

Virginia man arrested for Bethlehem domestic incident

DELMAR – On Friday, August 25, members of the Bethlehem Police Department traveled to Virginia and arrested Steven M. Miccuci, age 60 of Chesterfield, Vir. on charges that originated from a domestic incident that occurred in Bethlehem.

Miccuci was arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice stemming from the arrest warrant filed by the Bethlehem Police.

Miccuci was transported back to New York where he was processed and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7000 cash or $10,000 bond. A return date was set for September 19 in Bethlehem Town Court.

Miccuci has been charged with two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony and two counts of harassment in the second degree, a violation.

This is not the first time Miccuci has been retrieved from Virgina and arrested by Bethlehem police.

DWI on North Road

NEW SCOTLAND – On August 19 at about 10:47 p.m., State Police of Westerlo responded to the report of a one-car crash on North Road.

The driver and sole occupant was identified as a 25-year-old Schenectady woman.

She was transported via EMS to the Albany Medical Center for evaluation of what appeared to be minor injuries, where a blood sample was obtained to determine the alcohol and/or drug content of her blood. The woman was issued a ticket returnable to the New Scotland Town Court on September 7 and released to hospital staff.

On August 20, the woman reported to SP Guilderland, where she was processed and released.

DWI on Western Avenue

GUILDERLAND – On August 26 at approximately 1:30 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on Western Avenue for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver was identified as a 42-year-old Schenectady man. He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

While enroute to the barracks, he became unresponsive. He was transported via EMS to Albany Medical Center, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol and/or drug content of his blood.

The man was issued tickets returnable to the Guilderland Town Court on September 7 and released to hospital staff.

Grand larceny, conspiracy and bail jumping, not first time

GLENMONT – An Albany woman was arrested on an active Bethlehem arrest warrant by the State Police and turned over to Bethlehem police on August 5 at approximately 2:42 p.m. for allegedly stealing $2,411.96 worth of merchandise from Lowes on Route 9W on April 1 with two other suspects.

Myunique McQueen, 20, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and conspiracy, a misdemeanor. An investigation identified the three women through video surveillance. According to reports, Lowes employees said the three were involved in multiple other larcenies in the area.

Bethlehem police spoke to Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan by phone and he vacated the warrant then advised police to issue an appearance ticket for August 8 because he did not come into court to arraign her even though he was on call that day. Bail can only be considered at arraignment and because McQueen was released under conditions for an earlier charge and the new charge was a felony, the judge can consider bail in this case.

McQueen was also turned over to Colonie police on Thursday, Aug. 10 on an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court, but this is not the first time in the area she has been wanted for allegedly stealing.

McQueen was detained by North Greenbush police for other reasons and was processed on the open Colonie bench warrant. McQueen was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

She was charged with three counts of grand larceny, a felony, and bail jumping, a misdemeanor, for three separate incidents in October.

The original charges of grand larceny charges were not bail eligible initially, but it was not the first time in the jurisdictions that Spotlight News covers that she was charged with stealing.

On June 20, McQueen and Desiree Fowler, 19, were detained by Albany police for not showing up for court for an August 2022 larceny at Price Chopper in Slingerlands. They were put under the supervision of probation at that time, but McQueen was not released at that point because she was wanted by Glenville police on an additional warrant there.

This story appeared on page 6 of the September 6, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight