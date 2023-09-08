LATHAM – The Friends of Pruyn House will celebrate its 39th Anniversary with their annual event, “Old Fashioned Sunday”, at the Pruyn House, 207 Old Niskayuna Rd., Latham, Sunday, Sept. 10, noon-4:00 p.m.

The public is invited to the free event that will be held rain or shine. The day will feature house tours, music from the Tri-County Banjo Band and Town of Colonie (bands), sheep-shearing, blacksmithing, vendors, pony rides, art show, story-telling inside the Pruyn House parlor, and more.

For more information about Old Fashioned Sunday and Pruyn House, contact [email protected] by email or phone (518) 783-1435.

This story appeared on page 18 of the September 6, 2023 print edition of the Spot518